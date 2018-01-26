Google has just unveiled a brand-new app designed for sharing inspiring stories between users who make up local communities. By giving every user the same platform, Bulletin hopes to unearth and highlight interesting news that would otherwise go unheard.

Users can tell their story by sharing photos, videos, or text, much in the same way as you would with a blog but with a ready-made audience. Presumably, there will be some form of moderation before your post goes live, but the idea is that news can be shared almost instantly with other members of the community. Set up should require nothing more than a Google account, so it could be a really easy way to have your voice heard.

The free app is currently going out as part of a limited pilot and is only available in the greater Oakland and Nashville areas for the time being. If all goes well, we could see a wider release sometime in the future. You can request to join the pilot by submitting this form. If you gain access to it, be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments.