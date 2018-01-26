Google launched new Pixel phones a few months ago, but the 2016 Pixel phones are still solid devices. They're faster than many phones, and the camera performance is incredible. Google doesn't sell them anymore, but there are some cheap refurbished units available on Daily Steals. We've even got some coupon codes to make them even cheaper.

You have your choice of the Pixel or Pixel XL in either 32GB or 128GB versions. Daily Steals also appears to have all the color options, even the elusive Really Blue phone. The Pixel starts at $339.99, but the code RICKPIXEL you get $20 off. The 128GB upgrade adds $60 to the price. The XL starts at $399.99, but RICKPIXELXL gets you $40 off. Here, the 128GB upgrade adds $50.

You can use the coupon code to get discounts on multiple phones, but you can't use both codes in the same transaction. The phones on Daily Steals appear to be Verizon models, but they're still unlocked for all carriers. The only difference is you can't unlock the bootloader. The phones have a 90-day warranty. In addition, you can get a Lifeproof water-resistant case for the Pixel (not Pixel XL) for $17.99 after coupon code PIXELPROOF.