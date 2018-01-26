Free games aren't always good games, but every once in a while you can get both in one. Even better, sometimes paid games become free, at least for a short time. If you've been hankering for a discounted mobile title to play, you're in luck. Hitman Sniper, Square Enix's popular mobile game from the Hitman franchise, is now free for a limited time on the Play Store.

Hitman Sniper isn't the deepest game in the world. It's a bit slower and more methodical than most mobile games, which might not appeal to everyone. But, it's also a Google Play Editors' Choice, with 4.6 stars and 1-5 million cumulative downloads. The game also has in-app purchases, and though they aren't required, they do give you things like additional weapons that can make the game a lot easier.

You'll want to be on Wi-Fi when you pull the game down. It clocks in at an impressive 508 MB, which might not be worth the dent in your data plan.

The app is discounted for the next 7 days. So if for some reason you think it's worth deliberating over its value, you've got a week to think it over. Tough decision, I know.