Article Contents
It's the last Friday in January, so I find it fitting that today's list of app sales would have several highlights in it (versus Wednesday's). Some of the Beamdog games are discounted right now, including both Baldur's Gates (personal favorites of mine). You will also find some other apps and games in bold below.
Free
Apps
- Apprendre l'Anglais Business $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Contraction Counter $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- nBubble Pro - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
Games
- Tribal Pass $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- iBasket Pro - Street Basketball $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
- The Lost Lands:Dinosaur Hunter $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Stranger Run $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Magme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours
- Gear Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Hand drawn - Icon Pack Theme $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Burm - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Widget Maker full $3.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Glasic - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rocsy Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- S6 UI - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Minotaurus Multi RomControl $6.99 -> $4.49; 7 hours
- AlpineQuest GPS Hiking $9.99 -> $6.00; 2 days
- GhostScreen $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Pro Card Counting Academy $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Protect File Pro - Lock and Send File $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- onTouch English Dictionary - Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Gravity For Twitter & RSS $3.49 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Watch Face - WatchMaker Premium License $3.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- Lost Lands 4 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; 6 days
- New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; 6 days
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty $7.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Knots Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
Comments