Back in November, Samsung started rolling out beta builds of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Several updates to that beta have been released over the past few months, but now Samsung is getting ready for the final public release. In the release notes for the most recent beta, the company announced that the program would end on January 26.
Starting on January 26 (tomorrow), there will be no additional beta updates, and Samsung will not offer support or respond to feedback. In other words, the next release will be the completed Oreo update. There's no official timeline on when we can expect that, but it should be soon.
- Thanks:
- Moshe
