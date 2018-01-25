Google tends to keep the Go apps locked down in the Play Store, so most devices can't download them directly. However, it opened up Files Go to everyone a while back. This app helps clear space on your device, and it's getting an update today with three new features.
According to Google, more than 10 million people have used Files Go since it launched. The average amount of space reclaimed is 1.1 gigabytes, and users might be able to save even more space now thanks to better SD card support. Here's what's new.
- SD cards: We’ve expanded our SD card support since many of you use SD cards to backup important files. With one tap in the list or grid view, you can easily filter to see files stored on your SD card.
- Tablets: Files Go now runs on tablets so you can manage storage and transfer files between your small and big screen Android devices without using any data.
- Opening files in other apps: You can also customize which apps open your files with our new “Open with” flow. This should give you greater flexibility and control when handling all types of files. For example, to open PDF files, you may want to use your favorite PDF viewing app and that’s now possible.
The SD card filter can help you figure out which files are taking up space on the card. That space can come in handy if you take advantage of the app's capability to move files from the internal to external storage. The new version of Files Go is rolling out now in the Play Store, but we've also got it on APK Mirror.
- Source:
Comments