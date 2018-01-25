If there's one area Chromebooks are consistently crushing the competition, it's in the educational market. According to IDC figures from 2016, Chromebooks made up 49% of school computers. Dell's 5000 Series is the company's latest attempt to cash in on that lucrative market, with a rugged design perfect for use in education.

Dell has plenty of experience building durable computers (like the Latitude 12 tablet that can be sprayed with water jets), and it's bringing some of that expertise to the 5000 Series. It has a robust chassis desgin that can survive 30-inch drops onto steel. The company tested 4-inch drops at various angles to recreate average student damage, and built the 5000 Series to withstand "10,000 microdrops."

Since the 5000 Series will include several different models, there will be varying features between each one. Possible options include EMR pen support, "World Facing Camera options for creating videos," USB Type-C, and Intel Celeron processors.

The first model will be the Chromebook 5190, pictured above, which includes a stylus and a 13-hour battery life. It's currently being shown at the BETT Show in London, and will go on sale next month at a starting price of $289.