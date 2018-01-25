Signing into apps on your phone is annoying enough, but doing it on a TV is far worse. Amazon is rolling out a new feature in the latest Fire TV update called Single-Sign-On. As the name implies, once you've signed into a participating TV provider's app, you're automatically signed into all of them.

This item is part of the changelog for all versions of the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick in the new update. The version number varies by device, but on the 3rd gen Fire TV it's Fire OS 6.2.1.2. Here's the full changelog. There's not much else there.

This software update includes the Single-Sign-On feature. Signing into one participating app with a supported TV provider will allow you to watch content from other participating apps without having to sign in again.

This software update includes general improvements and bug fixes.

Amazon hasn't explained which apps are included in its Single-Sign-On system, but ideally, it'll apply to all those network TV apps that force you to log in with your cable subscription. Yahoo reports the supported apps include A&E, AMC, BBC, Bravo, CNNgo, Cooking Channel, DIY, E!, Food Network, Freeform, Hallmark, History, Syfy, Telemundo, and USA. If you don't have the update on your device yet, head to the settings and check for a new build.