TripIt Pro Now Helps Travelers Get to, and Through, the Airport as Quickly as Possible

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, today released a new feature that tells TripIt Pro users how long it will take to get through airport security.

"Wasted time at the airport really adds up—especially for frequent travelers," said Jen Moyse, director of product for TripIt from Concur. "If the security line is short, you could end up with a lot of extra time. If there's a long line, you could risk missing a flight. Letting travelers know how long they'll spend in the security line helps them make the most out of their valuable time."

By adding security wait times into TripIt Pro, TripIt now gives travelers everything they need to plan their next trip to the airport and quickly navigate their way around once they arrive. Travelers will not only be able to see when they should leave for the airport, but also how long it's going to take to get through security once they arrive, and how to get to their gate—all without leaving the TripIt app.

"This latest addition to TripIt Pro brings us one step closer to our goal of getting you out the door and to your gate as fast as possible," continued Moyse.

How It Works:

TripIt took the work out of figuring out how long it'll take to get through airport security. TripIt Pro now monitors security checkpoint lines and lets travelers know how long the wait is for the checkpoints near their gate.

To help travelers plan ahead, TripIt will also send users an alert three hours before a flight showing them the current wait times—so they know what to expect when they arrive. Travelers can then check the TripIt app for real-time updates.

If a traveler needs to find the nearest checkpoint, or how to get to the shortest security line, they can use the feature's built-in airport map. That map will also show users which amenities are located near each checkpoint, like restrooms, restaurants and shops.

Security wait times are available in select airports, starting with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Denver International Airport, Orlando International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Users have access to airport security wait times on the TripIt iOS and Android apps. While TripIt organizes travel plans in one place for free, a subscription to TripIt Pro ($49/year) is required to access the new feature. To learn more about how TripIt Pro can help you stay one step ahead, visit www.TripIt.com/pro.

About TripIt

TripIt from Concur, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app, instantly organizes all travel plans in one place. Simply forward confirmation emails to [email protected], and TripIt will create a master itinerary for each trip with all travel details in one place—for free. The premium service, TripIt Pro ($49/year), has all the organizing power of TripIt plus additional features that help members stay one step ahead while traveling. Real-time flight alerts, refund notifications, and the ability to track reward points and miles are just a few of the additional benefits TripIt Pro members receive. Companies can extend TripIt Pro to their employees, while managing travel plans from every booking channel, with Concur TripLink; and provide their travelers with an easy way to reach their TMC if they need assistance during their trip with the TripIt for TMCs program. To learn more about how TripIt delights more than 14 million travelers worldwide, please visit us at http://www.tripit.com, follow us @TripIt on Twitter, like us on Facebook, and watch us on YouTube.

About SAP Concur

For more than two decades, SAP Concur has taken companies of all sizes and stages beyond automation to a completely connected spend management solution encompassing travel, expense, invoice, compliance and risk. SAP Concur's global expertise and industry-leading innovation keep its customers a step ahead with time-saving tools, leading-edge technology and connected data, in a dynamic ecosystem of diverse partners and applications. User-friendly and business-ready, SAP Concur unlocks powerful insights that help businesses reduce complexity and see spending clearly, so they can manage it proactively. Learn more at concur.com or the SAP Concur blog.

