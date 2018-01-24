In its continuing quest to dominate your personal media library, Plex is launching a new way to watch your locally-stored content. Plex VR is coming to Daydream, and the base package does not even require a Pass subscription! This will come with fully interactive viewing environments, social elements like a friends list, and support for 2D, 180°, 360°, and 3D+360° videos.

All you need a Plex media server, some stuff to watch, your phone, and a Daydream headset and you're ready to go. If you have a Plex Pass, then you can watch whatever you have going with other people (up to four) – with head positions updated in real-time – all in a movie-friendly environment (drive-in or apartment). Plex decided to require that only person in the group have a Pass and s/he invites others to the "theater" for viewing. The idea for this spawned from a community project called Plevr, the creator of which has now joined Plex to spearhead this new initiative.



Right: Feels a bit Mii-like

Just grab the separate Plex VR app, sign in, and get watching. You obviously need a Daydream-compatible phone and headset to enjoy this experience. And Plex is offering non-Pass users a free week of the co-watching feature with the drive-in scene. The guys at Plex told me that this will require the same basic internet connection as the regular, non-VR client, but you should also keep in mind that the each additional person who joins you with put extra strain on the server itself, so have adequate horsepower and bandwidth.

Next, I hope that we get the ability to play music through Alexa or Assistant commands.