Instagram updates its app pretty often, with new features coming thick and fast. Recently we've seen the addition of an activity status for direct messages and support for Android's direct share menu. Not resting on their laurels, the developers now have another new treat for everyone, in the form of new GIF stickers that can be added to your stories.
It doesn't matter whether it's a photo or a video you're about to post, you'll be able to add GIF stickers courtesy of Giphy. As you can see from the screenshots below, when you open up the sticker menu you'll now get a GIF option. Tapping that brings up a searchable list of animated GIF stickers that can be superimposed on your creation. Apparently, there are hundreds of thousands to choose from.
Err, what's Drake doing up there?
To get GIF stickers you'll need to be on version 29 of the Instagram app, which you can update to via the Play Store widget below. There might also be a server-side switch that needs to be flipped for your region or hardware, so don't panic if you don't see it yet. You can also sideload it from APKMirror, where version 30 is already available. The team is working on some other additions for the near future, including uploading images and videos of any size, flanked by a custom color gradient if need be (see below). Look out for more on that soon.
