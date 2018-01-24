Google I/O 2018 should still be about 4 months out, but Google is ready to let you in on a few secrets. The I/O website has been updated with a little hunt for clues behind the scenes of the 2018 event. The setting uses Street View and starts in a parking lot then a reception office full of little hints and 4 locks to get through. I managed to open the first one, but I had to stop to write this article.

I won't spoil the hunt for you, because it's quite a fun experience and the audio is so eery. If you want to check it out, head to the source link below.