Google I/O 2018 should still be about 4 months out, but Google is ready to let you in on a few secrets. The I/O website has been updated with a little hunt for clues behind the scenes of the 2018 event. The setting uses Street View and starts in a parking lot then a reception office full of little hints and 4 locks to get through. I managed to open the first one, but I had to stop to write this article.
I won't spoil the hunt for you, because it's quite a fun experience and the audio is so eery. If you want to check it out, head to the source link below.
If you've managed to unlock all doors, you should get to a view of the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View (same as the two previous I/Os) with the official dates for this year: May 8-10.
- Source:
- Google I/O 2018
Comments