I am not sure about the rest of you, but this week has simply dragged on for me — it was quite disheartening this morning when I realized that it was only Wednesday. But the show must go on. It's time once again for another round of app sales, and it's not much more exciting than Monday's. Hope you all like icon packs.

Free

Apps

  1. carba pro - lowcarb calculator, foodlist and more $2.99 -> Free; 3 hours
  2. Clean up - Photographic Coach for Kids $1.49 -> Free; 3 hours
  3. Color Autoharp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  5. 10 Minute Burning Workout - Full Body Workouts $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Proximity Lock/Unlock Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. Personal Vault PRO $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  8. AppSearch $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  9. Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Games

  1. Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  2. Rescue Bearded Archery Game 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Color Palette : Dreamers $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
  4. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
  5. Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
  6. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours
  2. Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours
  3. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  5. Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  6. Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  7. Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  8. MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  9. MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  10. Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  11. Bottle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  12. Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  13. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  14. Texture Leather - Icon Pack Theme $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  15. Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  16. Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  17. Hexagon Icon Pack Pro ✩ $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  18. Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  19. Crumple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  20. Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  21. Erom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. VitaPulse - Heart Rate Monitor $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
  2. Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  3. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  4. Betting Tips H-Time - F-Time $19.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
  5. Car Camera $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. Cryptocoin Mining Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.95; 7 days
  8. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days