Article Contents
I am not sure about the rest of you, but this week has simply dragged on for me — it was quite disheartening this morning when I realized that it was only Wednesday. But the show must go on. It's time once again for another round of app sales, and it's not much more exciting than Monday's. Hope you all like icon packs.
Free
Apps
- carba pro - lowcarb calculator, foodlist and more $2.99 -> Free; 3 hours
- Clean up - Photographic Coach for Kids $1.49 -> Free; 3 hours
- Color Autoharp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- 10 Minute Burning Workout - Full Body Workouts $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Proximity Lock/Unlock Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Personal Vault PRO $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- AppSearch $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Elite Music Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Games
- Jurassic Survival Island: Evolve Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Rescue Bearded Archery Game 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Color Palette : Dreamers $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Out There Chronicles - Ep. 1 $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours
- Matrix - Digital Rain HD Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 3 hours
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Flat X Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Flix Pixel - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Fondos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Memies - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- MIUI 8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- MIUI 9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Ancient Brotherhood 3D lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Bottle - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Meebon - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Texture Leather - Icon Pack Theme $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Trium Icon Pack - Be delighted $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Color Paper - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Hexagon Icon Pack Pro ✩ $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Limitless Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Crumple - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Erom - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- VitaPulse - Heart Rate Monitor $2.99 -> $1.99; 4 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Betting Tips H-Time - F-Time $19.99 -> $3.99; 7 days
- Car Camera $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Cryptocoin Mining Calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.95; 7 days
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel walls $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
Comments