Allo's small userbase has become somewhat of a joke in the Android community, but the fact of the matter is that there are actually people who actually use Google's latest messaging service. Crazy, right? If you do use Allo, you might have noticed that your messages have been stuck on "Sending..." with none of them actually being sent. Don't worry; you're not alone. Allo seems to be down for everyone right now.

How is Artem to tell Corbin that he is a fine sir?

Both Artem and Corbin, AP's resident Allo users (don't ask me why), have noticed that they are unable to send any messages. Even the built-in Assistant is down, though the last time you talked to it was probably several months ago.

Some #GoogleDuo and #GoogleAllo users are currently experiencing problems. Team is investigating. — Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 25, 2018

We'll let you know when Allo goes back up. In the meantime, let us know if it's working for you by chance in the comments below. Alternatively, you can crack your most well-thought Allo jokes there.