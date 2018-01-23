Many people consider YouTube their go-to source for music, but a lot of artists have a mishmash of official channels. YouTube is aware of the confusion this causes, and it's looking to streamline music on its platform. Starting soon, you'll see a new "Official Artist Channel" label on YouTube, and your subscriptions might change a bit.

Artists who have worked with YouTube will have their various channels (eg. personal and VEVO) unified under a single channel with the "Official Artist" icon. You'll see this across all of YouTube including in search and the watch page. Existing subscribers are retained for the artist, which also means the way subscriptions look on your end is changing.

If you're subscribed to any of the channels included in the Official Artist program, you'll just end up subscribed to the new unified channel. YouTube will notify you of the change via an email and a notification on the website.