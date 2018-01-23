It will soon be possible to share your Snapchat Stories on the web, Snap has announced today. The initiative, which would reportedly be called Stories Everywhere, was first leaked last month by Cheddar, will allow users to generate a shareable link to a story which can then be viewed on a web browser. According to information Snapchat shared with Android Police, the feature will initially be rolling out to Snapchatters who are currently on the redesigned Snapchat app, which includes users in countries like Australia and Canada.

In this first phase, not all stories will be shareable. Users' personal Stories will continue to be restricted to within the app, but Discover stories from Snap's media partners, curated stories from Our Stories, and stories that can be found through the search bar will be available to view on the web. Similarly to what already happens within the Snapchat app, stories will expire after 24 hours, or 30 days in the case of search and Our Stories.

The feature marks Snap's continued efforts to gain traction and increase its userbase by making its content more widely available. With growing pressure from competitors, Snap has only managed to increase its daily active user count from 153 million in Q3 2016 to 178 million in Q3 2017 — a mere 16% increase year over year — compared to Instagram, which currently boasts half a billion daily active users after seeing the number rocket 5-fold since October 2016, and who has already made their Stories available online 5 months ago.

Updated to clarify that the feature is exclusive to users on the new Snapchat app and not to Australia and Canada specifically.