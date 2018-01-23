"In today's connected world, we rely on a combination of smartphones, tablets and different operating systems to capture ideas, observations and next steps at work or at play," said Mike Gay, Senior Vice President of the Wacom Consumer Business Unit. "Bamboo Tip lets users move seamlessly between devices and operating systems to get things done. As OS providers roll out more seamless note taking and markup capabilities on their devices, Bamboo Tip will help users take full advantage to be more productive and turn ideas into reality."

Bamboo Tip leverages Wacom's decades of experience in pen and styli technology to improve touch screen detection for reliable accuracy in nib-to-screen contact. It allows the user to quickly jump from device to device without waiting for the device and stylus to pair. That means you can take notes on your iPhone, sketch them out on your iPad, and then walk your coworker through your ideas on their Android device, allowing you to focus on the ideas in front of you instead of coordinating your tools.

Bamboo Tip comes with a durable and comfortable to touch anodized aluminum surface in elegant dark blue and a sturdy clip. Its 20-hour battery life and easy charging make it extremely portable and great for anyone who spends the day on the go and might not have access to their charging station. After an initial charge, simply press the button on the stylus to turn on the Bamboo Tip. The stylus will turn off after several minutes of not being used, or users can turn it off by holding down the button. A switch at the top of the stylus also helps users fine tune performance by changing the frequency at which the stylus communicates with a device.

Configuration, Pricing and Availability

Priced at $49.95 USD, €59.90 EUR* and ¥6,280 JPY, the Bamboo Tip is available now in the U.S., Japan and European markets at Wacom.com. For more information on compatibility, visit www.wacom.com/comp.