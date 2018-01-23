Camera maker RED started teasing its first smartphone last year, promising a totally new visual experience with a "holographic" display. We still don't have any specifics on how that will work, but there are a few more specs available, along with an updated release window. According to CEO Jim Jannard, the Hydrogen One will launch with carrier partnerships this summer.

The Hydrogen One will include a Snapdragon "835x" SoC, which doesn't currently exist. Could there be a new SD835 variant coming? It's also possible Jannard just made a typo. However, we know the Snapdragon 845 will be in devices by the time this phone ships. The device will also pack a massive 4,500mAh battery and a 5.7-inch 1440p display. Jannard says the screen looks good in 2D mode, but the "4V" holographic mode is something else entirely. Rumor has it the display is based on tech from a startup called Leia. See the video below.

The phone will be able to shoot 4V content and has various options to share it, but 4V probably won't be as interesting when viewed on any other device. Hydrogen One will have a cinema module as well with support for Red 3D video. That add-on won't be ready to ship at the same time as the phone, though.

Jannard is being extremely vague on carrier support. He just says it's "unprecedented." However, the certification process takes time, so those units won't be available until the summer. Unlocked pre-order will apparently ship first, but Jannard does not say when. The unlocked pre-order price is a whopping $1,200, so a carrier deal might be the only way most people can justify the cost.