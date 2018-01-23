Android's direct share feature debuted on Marshmallow and makes it easy to share links or media from any app on your phone. You can use it with most popular messaging services, email clients, and even note-taking apps like Keep. To be able to share directly to an app, the maker of that app needs to implement direct share, so there are still some apps it doesn't work with. Instagram was on that list until pretty recently, but not anymore.
Our tipster Zachary noticed recently that Instgram has popped up in his direct share menu, allowing him to send something straight to a contact via a direct message. This is not to be confused with Instagram's standalone messaging app Direct which is currently being tested. With so many directs flying around it's bound to get a bit confusing.
As you can see from the above screen, not only is there a general Instagram option that will then let you select a direct message contact to share your chosen item with, there are also individual contacts showing up in the top section, as you've become accustomed to with other apps. It works in exactly the same way.
After doing a bit of digging I discovered that direct share support was introduced around version 27.0.0.11.97 which arrived on December 18th last year, so it's been present for a little over a month. If you like to share things with your Instagram pals often, this is sure to make that process just a little bit quicker.
- Thanks:
- Zachary Kew-Denniss
