DJI has unveiled today the new model in its lineup, the DJI Mavic Air. The Air will retail starting at $799, fitting nicely between the cheaper DJI Spark and the higher-end Mavic Pro. The new drone had already been leaked quite extensively, and it appears that the specs were pretty much spot-on. The Air will begin shipping on January 28 to consumers and features a more lightweight construction similar to the Spark and a 3-axis gimbal like the Mavic Pro.

The new model strikes a good balance between the Mavic Pro's more premium features, such as longer flight times and ability to film in 4K, and the Spark's lower price and compact size. The list below contains a more complete breakdown of some of the highlights of the Mavic Air's specs:

Weight: 430 g

Max flight time: 21 minutes

Max speed: 68.4 km/h (43 mph) in Sport mode

Photo still resolution: 12 MP

Video: 4K (3840×2160) at up to 30 fps, 1080p at up to 120 fps

Panorama mode: 32 MP

Maximum transmission distance: 4000 m

Internal storage: 8 GB

You can preorder the Mavic Air either directly from DJI's website or from B&H. The Mavic Air comes in Artic White, Flame Red, and Onyx Black. You can also choose to purchase the Fly More package for $200 more, which includes two additional batteries and a few other replacement parts.