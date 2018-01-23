The phrase 'buy one get one free' can be music to the ears of consumers but doesn't often apply to expensive devices like smartphones. For that reason, this deal from Verizon is looking pretty sweet. Getting in on the Valentine's Day spirit early, the carrier will give you 2 brand new phones if you trade in your current one. That's a phone for you, and one for your other half, perhaps.

You might expect to see older or less desirable phones as part of this deal, but that's actually not the case. Verizon is offering up the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8, Moto Z2 Force, or LG V30. You do have to take two of the same, unfortunately, so you can't mix and match. Even so, if you were already planning to get a new phone on Verizon and you know someone else who wouldn't mind upgrading, this could be ideal.

The following stipulations apply:

Purchase both phones on device payment

Activate a new line on Verizon unlimited

Trade in your phone within 30 days. You will receive the trade-in value in addition to the bill credits.

The second phone must be from the same manufacturer

Credit amounting to the price of one phone will be applied to your to your bill over the course of the 24-month contract. Both new customers and current Verizon customers are eligible, but it will only be available for a limited time so hurry up if you want to make the most of it.

The deal doesn't appear to be live on the Verizon site just yet, but keep your eyes peeled as it's meant to go up today.