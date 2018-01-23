Anker makes some of the best mobile phone accessories around, particularly when it comes to its ever-reliable chargers and cables. Even better when they are discounted, which thankfully is fairly often. Today, Anker is offering a 5-port wall charger with 1 power delivery port discounted by almost 40%, as well as a car charger and a couple of cables.

Take a look at the deals below, and use the code listed for each one to knock the money off at the checkout:

Anker 5-Port 60W USB Wall Charger with 1 Power Delivery Port - $55.99 $33.99 (39% off) with code: ANKER599

(Offer expires January 31st)

Anker 18W USB Quick Charge 3.0 Charger - $15.99 $9.99 (37% off) with code: ANKER293

(Offer expires February 12th)

Anker 48W 4-Port USB Car Charger - $15.99 $11.99 (25% off) with code: ANKER312

(Offer expires January 31st)

Anker Powerline+ USB C to A 3.0 Cable 6ft - $13.99 $9.79 (30% off) with code NEW869A2

(Offer expires January 27th)

Pay attention to the varying expiry date for each deal and be careful not to miss out if one of them interests you. I have a few Anker chargers myself, so I can vouch for their quality. The PD charger looks to be particularly good value and useful for charging larger items over USB-C.