It appears to be new Chromebook season, as Acer has announced the Chromebook Spin 11 (pictured), Chromebook 11 C732, and Chromebox CXI3. All three are priced near the budget end of the price spectrum, with the latter two intended specifically for education and enterprise markets. The newly-announced models are by 8th generation (Apollo Lake) Intel processors. As with all new Chrome OS devices, the trio support Google Play, allowing them to run Android apps.
Acer Chromebook Spin 11
According to Acer, the Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H / CP311-1HN) is positioned as the follow-up to the R 11 model. It retains the 360-degree hinge, and adds two USB-C 3.1 ports for charging, data, and connecting external displays, in addition to two standard USB 3.1 ports and a microSD card reader. While specific SKUs have not been shared yet, it is available in a variety of configurations, including quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3450 processors or the dual-core Celeron N3350. It also comes with 4 or 8GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB or 64GB eMMC storage. Some models have a secondary webcam for use in tablet mode, and a Wacom EMR stylus option is also available. The Spin 11 has an 11.6" 1366x768 IPS display.
The Spin 11 will be available in North America in March, starting at $349 for the entry-level model, as well as in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in April starting at €379.
Press Release
LONDON (January 23, 2018) – Acer has announced its new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) at The Bett Show in London. Designed for families, students and individuals who want to embrace the ease and security of Chrome, the new convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features a stylish design that can be used in four versatile usage modes. It also features all-day battery life and two USB 3.1 Type C ports for charging and connectivity to external displays.
In addition, the new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) fully supports Google Play and maximizes the functionality of the device’s 11.6-inch touchscreen display with stylus input. The optional stylus powered by Wacom ® EMR (Electro-Magnetic Resonance) technology 2 can be used with the Chromebook to provide an excellent digital writing experience that mimics actual pen and paper.
“We are continually innovating to improve every product in our extensive Chromebook line,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “The new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 continues in the tradition of the Chromebook R 11, which won many awards for its design, performance and strong feature set, and now includes even more features that make life better for our customers, including the latest ports, all-day battery life and solid performance in a stylish, convertible design.”Acer will be at the BETT show from January 24 to 27 at booth B100, where units of the new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) will be on display.
Stylish, Convertible Design
The new design of the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features a sleek silver cross-hairline pattern on
the top cover. This unique silky texture provides a premium look and feel that’s ideal for any environment.
The new Acer Chromebook Spin 11’s 360° convertible design ensures users can enjoy an optimized touch experience on the 11.6-inch HD IPS 2 display with 1366x768 resolution. After using the keyboard for input in traditional notebook mode, customers can open the touchscreen to a full 360° until it becomes a tablet. Plus, customers can stand it up in display mode to get closer to the screen, or use it in tent-mode for small spaces. The Acer HD webcam located above the keyboard has a wide field of view – so it’s great for including groups in video conferences and Google Hangouts. The optional second webcam is placed on the cover, so customers can conveniently capture images and videos of their surroundings when in tablet mode.
Stay Connected to Peripherals, Wirelessly
The new Acer Chromebook Spin 11 includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data quickly up to 5Gbps, and connect to an HD display to share visuals. The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 also includes two USB 3.0 ports and a MicroSD card reader to access and transfer content. Customers can stay connected to their network thanks to fast and reliable 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and can connect to peripherals via Bluetooth 4.2.
Performance and All-Day Battery Life
Processor options on the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 include the Intel ® Pentium ® quad-core processor N4200, Intel ® Celeron ® quad-core processor N3450, or an Intel ® Celeron ® dual-core processor N3350. It also comes with 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4 memory and either 32GB or 64GB on– board eMMC storage.
The Chromebook Spin 11 is easy to transport in a book bag or backpack. It weighs only 1.25kg (2.75 pounds) and measures 296 (W) x 206 (D) x 19.95 (H) mm [11.65 (W) x 8.11 (D) x 0.78 (H) inches].
Optional Stylus For a Natural Writing Experience
The optional Wacom EMR stylus allows customers to sketch, take notes, capture ideas, as well as interact with programs and apps with precision. The Wacom EMR stylus provides a natural writing experience that resembles using pen and paper. Plus, it doesn’t require a battery and is resistant to accidental drops. The Wacom EMR stylus will come standard on Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311-1HN configurations.
Chrome OS Provides Speed, Simplicity and Security
Chromebooks are easy to use and share by multiple users. Customers simply log into their own Google account to access their Gmail, Google Docs, apps, extensions, bookmarks and other information. Chromebooks run on Google’s Chrome OS platform, which provides automatic updates and multiple levels of security to guard users against ever-changing online threats. Many Chromebook customers store their files on Google Drive 3 which protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version of the file or document is always available and safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen.
Pricing and Availability
Several models in the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 line (CP311-1H/CP311-1HN) will be available in North America in March with prices starting at US$349 and in EMEA in April with prices starting at €379.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.
Acer Chromebook 11 C732
For the education markets, the IP41-rated Chromebook 11 C732 is a durable option intended to withstand handling by children. It retains the same USB ports and connectivity as the Chromebook Spin 11, though the hinge only opens to 180 degrees. The display panel is 1366x768. The touch-enabled C732T is IPS only, whereas the non-touch C732 is available with IPS or TN panels. The C732 can be ordered with either a quad-core N3450 or dual-core N3350 Celeron processor. Depending on the SKU, the C732 can be ordered with 16, 32, or 64GB of eMMC storage, and "up to" 8GB RAM. The C732 series will be available in North America in March from $299.99 for touch models and US$279.99 for non-touch models.
Acer has plans to offer 4G LTE-connected models, but these are not planned for release in North America.
Acer Chromebox CX13
Presently, little information is available about the Chromebox CXI3, though it is powered by an unspecified Apollo Lake 8th generation Intel processor. Compared to the Chromebooks, it has but one USB-C port, though it uses a traditional pin-and-barrel connector for power. It also adds one HDMI and Ethernet port each. There are 5 standard USB Type-A ports, some of which may be USB 3.1, depending on model. Pricing and availablity information is not yet available.
Press Release
Acer Chromebook 11 C732 Series Launched at Bett 2018 Delivers Heightened Durability with Optional 4G LTE
New Acer Chromebox CXI3 provides solid performance and extensive connectivity options for computer labs
LONDON (Jan. 23, 2018) Acer today debuts its newest Chromebook for education customers, the Acer Chromebook 11 C732, at The Bett Show in London. The new Chromebook builds on the rugged design of predecessors with MIL-STD 810G compliance and an IP41 rating for protection against object and water intrusion and will include models with 4G LTE for connectivity and access to data on-the-go.
“Acer has been known for providing incredibly durable Chromebooks that exceed the expectations of our education customers for investment protection and performance,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 delivers durability features typically found in much more expensive and specialized products. This enables schools to expand learning to more environments so students get even more out of their Chromebook.”Acer will be at the BETT show from January 24 to 27 at booth B100, where units of the new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 will be on display.
Building on Durability Features
The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 includes all the durability features of its predecessor and builds on them with an IP41 rating to further protect the school’s investment. The IP41 rating ensures that the Chromebook has no opening greater than 1mm in diameter, so it’s protected from wires, paperclips, and other small parts that could otherwise cause damage. Also, the IP41 rating ensures that the Chromebook 11 C732 is safeguarded from dripping water, so it can be used in a wider range of weather conditions. In addition, the Chromebook 11 C732 is compliant with the stringent U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standard, which validates the ruggedness to ensure the durability, reliability and quality of this new device. It also adheres to MIL-STD 810F for sand and dust intrusion protection.
The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 can tolerate drops from heights up to 122cm (48 inches) thanks to a durable corner-shield structure and rubber bumper surrounding the keyboard. The Acer Chromebook 11 C732’s unique internal honeycomb structure reinforces the body to handle up to 60kg (132 pounds) of downward force on the top cover. The reinforced case and hinges result in greater resistance to twisting and stress, even if students cram them into their backpacks.
The keyboard on the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 features design technology that ensures maximum uptime for students. It has recessed keys that prevent tampering and reduce the likelihood that the key caps will be removed by students. Plus, the keyboard is spill-resistant with a unique gutter system that drains water away from internal components and out two drain holes in the bottom of the chassis, providing protection against spills of up to 330ml (11 fluid ounces) of water.
The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 has a fan-less design that provides cool and quiet operation, so it doesn’t add noise, even to a whole classroom of students. Also, reliability is boosted since it doesn’t require venting that may cause airflow issues and dust accumulation.
Long Battery Life up to 12 Hours, Fully Supports Google Play
The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 provides long battery life of up to 12 hours – enough for use all day and into the evening to support 1:1 programs, or several days of classroom use for schools with wireless carts. The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 delivers solid everyday performance powered 2by either an Intel ® Celeron ® dual-core processor N3350 or Intel ® Celeron ® quad-core processor N3450. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 fully supports Google Play, so teachers and students can use Android apps for enhanced learning.
Touch Display Option, 180-Degree Hinge Promotes Sharing
The Acer Chromebook 11 can be purchased with either an 11.6-inch IPS touch screen display (C732T) or a non-touch IPS or TN display (C732). In both cases, students can make the most of the display with the Acer Chromebook 11’s hinge that opens a full 180 degrees, allowing it to lay flat on a desk for group work and enabling a heightened level of student engagement. The display has a 1366x768 HD resolution that ensures crisp, clear apps and text as well as vivid videos and photos.
Connectivity and Portability
The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data quickly up to 5Gbps, and connect to an HD display. The device also includes two USB 3.0 ports and a MicroSD card reader to access and transfer content. Customers can stay connected to their network with fast and reliable 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and to peripherals via Bluetooth 4.2. Some regions will also offer models with integrated 4G LTE.
Students can use the HD webcam with HDR technology and dual accompanying speakers and microphone for Google Chats and Hangouts. The slim and portable form factor makes the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 ideal for use anywhere – at home, school, work and on-the-go. It measures only 302 (W) x 209 (D) x 21.3 (H) mm [11.88 (W) x 8.23 (D) x 0.84 (H) inches] and weighs only 1.26kg (2.78 pounds).
New Chromebox CXI3 with Powerful Performance and Flexible Connectivity Options
With solid performance powered by up to 8 th Gen Intel ® Core TM processors, the Acer Chromebox CXI3 is a great choice for desktop scenarios in computer labs and libraries. It includes a myriad of connectivity options including a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, five USB Type-A ports supporting USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 depending on model, one HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and a MicroSD card reader. On the wireless side, the Acer Chromebox CXI3 has 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi- Fi wireless and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. The Acer Chromebox CXI3 features a compact design that fits 3neatly into all sorts of environments, and can be placed freestanding with the included stand, or secured to the back of the monitor with an optional VESA mounting kit.
Easy to Deploy, Manage, Keep Safe; Backed by Acer Support IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies and more with the web-based management 3 that makes the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 and Acer Chromebox CXI3 easy to deploy and manage. The new devices both support Kensington locks, so they can be secured to wireless carts or labs. Students will stay protected, since Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever- changing online threats, such as viruses and malware. The Acer Chrome devices support multiple user sign-in, so each student can simply log onto their unique account to ensure their project, Gmail and other information is kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Storage on Google Drive 4 protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available. Also, both the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 and Acer Chromebox CXI3 will fully support Google Play at launch, so students will have access to millions of Android apps on Google Play to let them have more fun, be entertained, stay connected and remain productive.
Price and Availability
The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 with a non-touch display will be available with either 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. The C732T with an IPS touch screen display will be available with either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. Both will offer up to 8GB of RAM. The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 line will be available to education and commercial customers in North America in March with prices starting at US$299.99 for touch models and US$279.99 for non- touch models, and in EMEA in April with prices starting at €329.
