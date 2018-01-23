Acer Chromebook 11 C732 Series Launched at Bett 2018 Delivers Heightened Durability with Optional 4G LTE

New Acer Chromebox CXI3 provides solid performance and extensive connectivity options for computer labs

LONDON (Jan. 23, 2018) Acer today debuts its newest Chromebook for education customers, the Acer Chromebook 11 C732, at The Bett Show in London. The new Chromebook builds on the rugged design of predecessors with MIL-STD 810G compliance and an IP41 rating for protection against object and water intrusion and will include models with 4G LTE for connectivity and access to data on-the-go.

“Acer has been known for providing incredibly durable Chromebooks that exceed the expectations of our education customers for investment protection and performance,” said James Lin, General Manager, Commercial & Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. “The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 delivers durability features typically found in much more expensive and specialized products. This enables schools to expand learning to more environments so students get even more out of their Chromebook.”Acer will be at the BETT show from January 24 to 27 at booth B100, where units of the new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 will be on display.

Building on Durability Features

The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 includes all the durability features of its predecessor and builds on them with an IP41 rating to further protect the school’s investment. The IP41 rating ensures that the Chromebook has no opening greater than 1mm in diameter, so it’s protected from wires, paperclips, and other small parts that could otherwise cause damage. Also, the IP41 rating ensures that the Chromebook 11 C732 is safeguarded from dripping water, so it can be used in a wider range of weather conditions. In addition, the Chromebook 11 C732 is compliant with the stringent U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standard, which validates the ruggedness to ensure the durability, reliability and quality of this new device. It also adheres to MIL-STD 810F for sand and dust intrusion protection.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 can tolerate drops from heights up to 122cm (48 inches) thanks to a durable corner-shield structure and rubber bumper surrounding the keyboard. The Acer Chromebook 11 C732’s unique internal honeycomb structure reinforces the body to handle up to 60kg (132 pounds) of downward force on the top cover. The reinforced case and hinges result in greater resistance to twisting and stress, even if students cram them into their backpacks.

The keyboard on the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 features design technology that ensures maximum uptime for students. It has recessed keys that prevent tampering and reduce the likelihood that the key caps will be removed by students. Plus, the keyboard is spill-resistant with a unique gutter system that drains water away from internal components and out two drain holes in the bottom of the chassis, providing protection against spills of up to 330ml (11 fluid ounces) of water.

The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 has a fan-less design that provides cool and quiet operation, so it doesn’t add noise, even to a whole classroom of students. Also, reliability is boosted since it doesn’t require venting that may cause airflow issues and dust accumulation.

Long Battery Life up to 12 Hours, Fully Supports Google Play

The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 provides long battery life of up to 12 hours – enough for use all day and into the evening to support 1:1 programs, or several days of classroom use for schools with wireless carts. The Acer Chromebook 11 C732 delivers solid everyday performance powered 2by either an Intel ® Celeron ® dual-core processor N3350 or Intel ® Celeron ® quad-core processor N3450. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 fully supports Google Play, so teachers and students can use Android apps for enhanced learning.

Touch Display Option, 180-Degree Hinge Promotes Sharing

The Acer Chromebook 11 can be purchased with either an 11.6-inch IPS touch screen display (C732T) or a non-touch IPS or TN display (C732). In both cases, students can make the most of the display with the Acer Chromebook 11’s hinge that opens a full 180 degrees, allowing it to lay flat on a desk for group work and enabling a heightened level of student engagement. The display has a 1366x768 HD resolution that ensures crisp, clear apps and text as well as vivid videos and photos.

Connectivity and Portability

The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 includes two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports, which can be used to charge the device as well as other products, transfer data quickly up to 5Gbps, and connect to an HD display. The device also includes two USB 3.0 ports and a MicroSD card reader to access and transfer content. Customers can stay connected to their network with fast and reliable 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi connectivity and to peripherals via Bluetooth 4.2. Some regions will also offer models with integrated 4G LTE.

Students can use the HD webcam with HDR technology and dual accompanying speakers and microphone for Google Chats and Hangouts. The slim and portable form factor makes the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 ideal for use anywhere – at home, school, work and on-the-go. It measures only 302 (W) x 209 (D) x 21.3 (H) mm [11.88 (W) x 8.23 (D) x 0.84 (H) inches] and weighs only 1.26kg (2.78 pounds).

New Chromebox CXI3 with Powerful Performance and Flexible Connectivity Options

With solid performance powered by up to 8 th Gen Intel ® Core TM processors, the Acer Chromebox CXI3 is a great choice for desktop scenarios in computer labs and libraries. It includes a myriad of connectivity options including a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port, five USB Type-A ports supporting USB 3.1 and USB 2.0 depending on model, one HDMI port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and a MicroSD card reader. On the wireless side, the Acer Chromebox CXI3 has 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi- Fi wireless and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. The Acer Chromebox CXI3 features a compact design that fits 3neatly into all sorts of environments, and can be placed freestanding with the included stand, or secured to the back of the monitor with an optional VESA mounting kit.

Easy to Deploy, Manage, Keep Safe; Backed by Acer Support IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies and more with the web-based management 3 that makes the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 and Acer Chromebox CXI3 easy to deploy and manage. The new devices both support Kensington locks, so they can be secured to wireless carts or labs. Students will stay protected, since Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever- changing online threats, such as viruses and malware. The Acer Chrome devices support multiple user sign-in, so each student can simply log onto their unique account to ensure their project, Gmail and other information is kept safe, even if the Chromebook is lost or stolen. Storage on Google Drive 4 protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available. Also, both the Acer Chromebook 11 C732 and Acer Chromebox CXI3 will fully support Google Play at launch, so students will have access to millions of Android apps on Google Play to let them have more fun, be entertained, stay connected and remain productive.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 with a non-touch display will be available with either 16GB, 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. The C732T with an IPS touch screen display will be available with either 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage. Both will offer up to 8GB of RAM. The new Acer Chromebook 11 C732 line will be available to education and commercial customers in North America in March with prices starting at US$299.99 for touch models and US$279.99 for non- touch models, and in EMEA in April with prices starting at €329.