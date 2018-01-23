Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Fantastic Beasts VR Experience

The first game in today's roundup is Fantastic Beasts VR Experience, a Daydream movie tie-in game from Warner Bros. International. It would appear that this ties in with the first movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, rather than The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is set to release this November. The gameplay offers more of an interactive experience than a game you must beat, but the concept is still pretty cool considering you get to interact with a few of the fantastic creatures featured in the first film.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Ready to see the Wizarding World as you've never experienced it before? Then step through Newt Scamander's case and explore the spectacular world of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in a breathtaking cinematic virtual reality experience. Meet and interact with 6 beasts, complete spells, and immerse yourself in the magic like never before.

Lovecraft Escape

Lovecraft Escape is a stylized auto-runner that is heavily themed with a Lovecraftian look and story. Basically, you auto-run through multiple stages dodging obstacles and collecting ritual artifacts as you try to escape the evil beings chasing you. As auto-runners go, it's an okay game, but it is its theme and look that really makes it stand out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

In America in the 1920s, the world of horror is absolutely ruled by Lovecraft's stories, full of terrifying creatures from his nightmares and mentions of the Necronomicon- a lost grimoire , which foreshadows the return of an intelligent race from another dimension and most notably the awakening of the most dangerous of them.

Scooby-Doo Mystery Cases

Scooby-Doo Mystery Cases is mainly a hidden object game that stars the cast of the hit 70s animated TV show Scooby-Doo. You will solve mysteries that are broken up by level through the game's 45 stages by simply finding specific hidden objects scattered around the game's different environments. By solving these puzzles you earn coins that can then be used to purchase new outfits for Scooby and the gang.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs ? (there are none currently in the game)

--

Hop in the Mystery Machine and join Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of the Mystery Inc. gang to solve mysteries. Become famous on Mystery-Tube and gain more followers as you look for clues in cluttered scenes, play mini-games, build traps and unmask the villain. There’s so much to do, so get sleuthing and let’s see who the real culprit was.

Silly Sailing

Silly Sailing is a slick looking sailboat racing game that lets you race against other sailors online. The controls are great, though a bit different than you would expect which may take some getting used to. But overall the learning curve isn't that bad at all. If you are looking for a quality sailing game with pleasant graphics and an interesting control scheme, then Silly Sailing is most definitely worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Compete against other sassy sailors in this silly sailing game. Use your rudder and sail to find the perfect wind in this tropical paradise. Race against other players and find out who's the silliest sailor. Unlock continuously sillier ships (and shoes) and after a while even ships (and sofas) with multiple sails.

Knife Hit

Knife Hit is a simple knife throwing game. You throw knives at blocks of wood, cheese, and other assorted objects for the purpose of breaking them apart. If your knife hits any of the other knives sticking out of the block, it is game over. So you must rely on precise timing to advance in this game, which is where the challenge comes into play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (there are none currently in the game)

--

The ultimate knife challenge is here. Throw the knives into the logs to break them. Slash the apples and unlock new knives. Each 5th stage is defended by a boss - beat them to get exclusive knives. Be careful to not hit the knives or the spikes. Time your actions, target carefully and become the knife master. Can you beat all the bosses?

Breaking Gates: 2D Action RPG

Breaking Gates: 2D Action RPG is an alpha release that is currently only available as a trial version of the planned full game. This means you can preview some gameplay, but there is little else to dive into. For the most part Breaking Gates: 2D Action RPG is just that, an action RPG with some attractive looking 2D graphics.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (there are none currently in the game)

--

Breaking Gates is a 2D action RPG mixing platform and adventure elements, super exciting graphics and simplified and fun gameplay. Defeat multiple enemies with creepy combos, combinations and special attacks. Level up, improve your character, Collect valuable items.

MapleStory M

Okay, all of you MMORPG fans out there get ready, because Maple Story M has finally landed in the US as an open beta release. Unlike the failed Pocket Maplestory, Maple Story M is supposed to be pretty similar to the original PC game. Yes, there is auto-questing built in, but that doesn't mean you have to use it. If you have been waiting for Nexon to finally bring a proper Maplestory game to mobile, this is it. Oh, and saves will be wiped when this officially launches, so keep that in mind if you want to invest a lot of time into this beta.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (there are none currently in the game)

--

Take part in the Beta Test and experience the world of ‘MapleStory M’ straight from your mobile device. Be one of the first to adventure into the Maple World with five unique and original MapleStory Explorers. Team up with your friends to explore dungeons and tackle the toughest foes for victory and rewards.

Hexa Turn

Hexa Turn is a minimal puzzle game that is turn-based and requires a lot "outside of the box" thinking. You are presented a grid of hexagons that have a few squares scattered around the playing field. It is your job to protect those squares by closing off the path of an evil triangle trying to gain access to them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Hexa Turn is a turn-based puzzle game with minimalist design. Challenge your brain to solve this clever puzzle experience. You will strategically turn hexagons to block triangle's way to the squares. Think outside the box and try not to find a solution, try to break the solution.

red

Bart Bonte's red is another minimal puzzle game, but this time around you are tasked with solving a wide range of differing puzzles that all demand the same outcome, to turn the entire screen red. This is a great way to go about creating a puzzle game, as you never tire of performing the same tasks over and over again, since each puzzle is distinct and requires a different type of logic to solve each one.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

The sequel to my 'yellow' game is here. Can you make the screen red in 50 levels? Each level has its own logic. Do you need help? Use the light bulb button that will appear after a while in the top right of each level to get a hint. There are multiple hints for each level.

Shadeless

Minimal puzzle games must be all the rage because I have yet another one for this week's roundup. This release is called Shadeless, and it is a game of recognizing shapes within your screen that are colored slightly differently than the color surrounding it. This means you will need a good pair of eyes to see these slight differences, which is what makes the game so challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

Can your eyes spot every shade? Shadeless takes eye exercise to a extremely fun level. How incredible can your eyes see? Find the "Shadeless" Circle to prove your skill.

Roller Coaster

Roller Coaster is a new endless runner from Ketchapp. The graphics are simple, so there is little to see in that regard. The gameplay is also pretty standard. As a ball rolls down a curving path, you must control it to avoid falling off the sides or hitting any of the black obstacles in your way. You will also want to collide with the pink objects scattered on the path, which changes things up just enough to set this game apart from the other endless runners on the store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

--

How long can you ride the Roller Coaster? Just touch the screen to move the ball left and right and try to avoid the black obstacles and crush the targets. Hit the targets in the middle to get a perfect hit bonus.

Rogue Tower Intercept

Rogue Tower Intercept is an interesting and unique title that may be difficult to explain. At its core, it works a lot like Minesweeper, but the design is nowhere near the same. The way it works is you place cell phone towers on a map in order to triangulate rogue towers in the vicinity. You want to discover all the rogue towers on the map, which can be pretty tricky thanks to the game's timer and yet is still rewarding when you finally solve the puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $1.99

--

Rogue Towers have been erected in your area by shady agencies and you are the only that can take them down. By placing multiple Radars on your map, locate Rogue Towers with the help of clever triangulation techniques. You must be quick, the clock is ticking. Watch where you tap on the map, false detection will impair your progress.

Robot Wants Kitty

Robot Wants Kitty is a cute looking platformer that tasks the player with helping out a robot by completing specific tasks such as rescuing trapped kitties. What is exceptional about this release though, is the fact that you can design and share your own custom-made levels, which really helps the longevity of this title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

--

A robot's life is cold, mechanical and unfeeling. So what is a poor robot to do? Robot needs life, companionship, and something to warm Robot's lonely steel heart. And Robot is willing to use lasers to get it. Robot wants a kitty.

Paint Tower!

Paint Tower! is a new puzzle game that works a lot like Tetris, but in reverse. It is your job to paint the shapes of the upwards falling tiles to try and fit them all together with as few gaps as possible. The trick is, you only have a certain number of tiles that can be painted before you send the whole thing up to the top, so you have to make sure the shapes you create with your paint correspond with the gaps you currently have at the top of your screen.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

--

Love puzzle games, but want something a bit more creative? Then look no further. Play fun puzzle games on Paint Tower., the newest title from Gram Games. Simple puzzle game with a twist. It’s your job to stack a tower of pieces, but it’s up to you to paint the pieces’ shapes.

Catsby

There is something I just love about pixel games made to look like they belong on the Game Boy. From Evoland to 8bit Doves, the charm of the puke green colors just makes me nostalgic. Catsby is no different in this regard, it looks the part, and luckily it plays really great too thanks to its well-designed platforming gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

--

Catsby works in Happy Technology. He helps people to become happy. One day, he signed a big contract with Steven to make his master Doctor Philip become happy again. Unfortunately, during the task, he was turned into a cat. But he still has to finish his task, so here his "Cat Adventure" goes...

Tap Guns

Tap Guns is a silly arcade game that uses "shot physics" to move a gun upwards on your screen as you collect coins and other objects. Basically, there is a gun spinning around on your screen, and when the barrel is pointed downwards, you tap on it to make it shoot, which will make the gun more in the opposite direction.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $6.99

--

Tap a gun to shoot and lift it up as high as possible using its recoil. Try various firearms with different shot physics, improve your skills and get the highest score.

realistic physics-based gun behaviour

12 types of guns to try. Choose your favorite.

2 game modes: infinite arcade and dozens challenging levels

Blocky Racing

Blocky Racing is an isometric kart racing game that is rendered in voxel graphics. This makes everything cube-shaped, hence the name. Like most kart racing games you can expect plenty of powerups and speed patches to enhance the gameplay. Sadly this is a single player affair, as there is no online mode. This means you will have to make due playing against the AI, which may not be the experience most kart racing fans are looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

--

Blocky Racing is classic kart racing game madness. Speed your way through 55 unique tracks equipped with shortcuts for advantage. Unlock new racers with varying stats based on the vehicle design. Collect power-ups to use weapons like missiles or shield boost for competitive advantage against other rival racers.

Heroes Of Havoc

Heroes Of Havoc looks and plays like your standard hero collection RPG on the Play Store. There are over 50 different heroes to collect, with over 200 different abilities between them. It is up to you to evolve and upgrade your heroes and their skills in order to build the ultimate team.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Victory is only a tap away. Now is your time...gather your fighters, unlock their powers, and guide them to become legendary heroes. When Havoc reigns, only YOU can save the Realm in this fantasy adventure from the world of Might & Mayhem.

Blade Reborn beta

Blade Reborn is the latest action RPG from Snail Games. It is currently in beta, so there may be a few missing features or bugs, but for the most part, the game behaves as you would expect. Like most action RPGs, there is a ton of loot to collect, as well as plenty of dungeons to explore. Just watch out for the numerous in-app purchases, and you may find something to enjoy in this beta release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

To my fellow warriors: The illusion of peace has deceived us for too long. The demon race is plotting a huge invasion of our realm to get our blessing iron as you are reading this message. Darkness is rising, it is inevitable, and we shall stand up and prepare for it.

Mind Construct

Mind Construct is an ingenious action-arcade game that uses minimal graphics and an interesting sci-fi theme. The gist is that you are tasked with collecting missing memories. How this works is you slide your finger on the screen to gather little plus signs, but you have to be careful to not hit any other objects scattered around, which indeed gets more difficult to pull off the further you progress.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

In Mind Construct, embark into a minimalist sci-fi world as you attempt to collect memories and discover the fate of Earth-- and your own. Solve colorful levels with quick movements and thoughtful gameplay, unlocking the secrets of the past every level. Mind Construct is a casual game built within a deep sci-fi world.

Hero Academy 2

Hero Academy 2 is a real-time PvP battle arena game that requires plenty of tactical strategy to succeed. Sure, if you really want to be competitive it will help to sink a bunch of money into the game's in-app purchases, but that seems to be par for the course in these FTP collection games at this point.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

HERO ACADEMY returns in an all-new sequel that’s bigger, faster, and more tactical than ever. Create your custom army from tons of medieval characters and factions. Fight real-time PVP arena battles. Compete to rule dozens of battle boards in the ultimate combination of tactics and strategy.

Drag Sim 2018

Drag Sim 2018 is an average drag racing game for Android with alright graphics and a simple control scheme. You slide a gear shift to each new gear when a dial reaches a blue line. The better your timing, the quicker your car. So sure this may be a change of pace for Ovidiu Pop (a developer who typically concentrates on simulation games), but it does what it set out to do, which is about all you can ask I suppose.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

Drag Sim 2018 is the latest race simulator that will immerse you in the drag racing world. Enjoy driving over 70 spectacular cars, get under the hood with performance upgrades , customize your vehicle's paint, wheels and calipers, create unique racing machines.

Skullgirls

If you are thinking to yourself that this free-to-play fighting game looks familiar, that's because it should. Apparently, the original publisher of Skullgirls has since pulled their version of the game from the Play Store. Luckily the original developers reuploaded the game under their own publisher account, which is great for those of you who enjoyed the title.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

--

FORMER LINE SKULLGIRLS PLAYERS: You are now able to access your existing save data in this version of the app using your Skullgirls Login - thanks for your patience. Skullgirls is a 2D Fighting RPG packed with unique, colorful characters to collect, upgrade, and customize as you search for the mysterious SKULLGIRL.

