We've been hearing about Firefox version 58 for a while now, first with news back in October last year that the update would improve its Progressive Web Apps implementation and let you add them to your home screen. That functionality arrived in the beta channel in November, along with FLAC support plus Bengali and Nepali locales. All of this is now coming to the stable release, which is beginning to roll out to users.
For those who are unaware, FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec and relates to audio files that are compressed in such a way as to retain higher quality. Now you'll be able to play them directly from within the Firefox browser, which is neat. There are no visual changes to note in Firefox 58, which is very much an incremental update, but a page load times should be a bit quicker thanks to WebAssembly compiler updates.
Thankfully, Mozilla already updated Firefox to protect against the Meltdown and Spectre CPU vulnerabilities earlier this month. This latest version will hit your device in the next day or two if you've already installed it, and if you haven't you can grab it from the link below. For those of you who are too impatient to wait, why not sideload it from APKMirror instead.
