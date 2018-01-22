Article Contents
It's the final full week of January, which is plain hard to believe. Even so, we all must press on and since it's Monday, I'm back around for some app sales. We have a pretty small list today, which I would expect this early in the year, so it shouldn't take you too long to browse through what's on offer.
Free
Apps
- SMM Friendships (twitter) $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- AppToCar/PRO (Check Engine) $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- MSafe - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- File Manager: Folder Shortcuts [PRO] $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Endless Gummy Bear $9.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Freelance Simulator: Game Developer Edition $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- A syllable dictionary $3.49 -> Free; 4 days left
- Naughty Deeds FreeStyle $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Dead Bunker II HD $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- HeartCubes $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Traffic Director $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Math Smash Animal Rescue $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon Farm 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Ollym Pic Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Flatty - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Summersion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- 7 Minute Workouts PRO $3.49 -> $1.49; 1 hour left
- Feelm Marry - Analog Filters $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Astrolapp Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- eSports Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- MathPac - Graphing Calculator $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- MathPac+ Graphing Calculator $9.99 -> $5.99; 6 days left
- My Dictionary: polyglot $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- StatsPac - Graphing Calculator $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
Games
- Darkness and Flame 2 (full) $6.99 -> $2.99; 4 days left
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Endless ATC $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Swim Out $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left
- The Sun: Origin $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- True Horror $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Water Touch Pro Parallax Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
