Apps

Tanda by Yahoo Finance

Android Police coverage: Yahoo Finance launches ‘Tanda,’ an app to help you save money more wisely with others

In their endless search to monetize whatever they can muster, Yahoo has decided to create a financial app that allows groups of people to contribute to a pool of money that is then given to one person in the group. This process continues until each person in the group has taken the full pool amount. The thing is, this money is sitting in Yahoo's accounts, most likely earning them interest while your contribution earns you nothing other than what you have already put in. Let's also not forget how often Yahoo's security has been breached. That is why a service such as this in the hands of Yahoo of all companies starts to look like a horrible proposition.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Introducing Tanda by Yahoo Finance, the new app that helps you save for the things you want with the help of a trusted community. Tanda members join a savings circle of five (or nine) people. Each circle member contributes a set amount of money into the shared pool with one member then taking the full amount. This repeats over time until everyone in the circle receives a payout.

Wehe

Android Police coverage: This app checks if your carrier is violating net neutrality

Wehe made a lot of news lately with it being blocked and then reinstated on Apple's App Store. Lo and behold the app has existed on Android with little issue since September of 2017. Now, you may be asking yourself what exactly Wehe does, well, it will tell you if your carrier is violating net neutrality by slowing down your favorite apps. If your carrier is doing so, you will be alerted, and the instance will be recorded in a public database, which should help to hold these carriers accountable for their misdeeds.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Do you want to know if your carrier is violating net neutrality? Wehe tells you if this is the case, and how much they are slowing down (or speeding up) specific apps. By running these tests, you will also help us create a public database of carrier behavior worldwide.

Notarize

Android Police coverage: New and aptly-named Notarize app does exactly what you'd expect

If you have ever had to notarize an official document, you will know full well what a pain in the butt it can be. Notarize is an app that is offering an online 24/7 notarization service from the comfort of your phone or tablet. You simply take a video call with a licensed notary, and they will electronically notarize your document while bearing witness over the video call.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Operational 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. Average wait time is less than one minute. Upload a document, prove your identity, fill out your document, and connect with a licensed Virginia electronic notary by live video call. Sign before the agent who will then legally notarize your document.

Telegram X

Android Police coverage: Telegram X is a fast alternative official Telegram client with experimental features

Telegram X is an alternative and official client for Telegram's messaging service. The UI is new, and there are some slick animations included with this release. There are even a few experimental features, though I am unsure what those are since this just popped up on the Play Store. Speed improvements are also noticeable, so all of you Telegram users out there may want to give this one a go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

An alternative Telegram client based on TDLib, with higher speed, slicker animations and experimental features.

Liquify Walls - made for AMOLED (Pro)

Liquify Walls - made for AMOLED is a premium wallpaper app that centers its content around graphics that will look great on AMOLED screens. This means you can expect deep blacks and bright colors used in each an every wallpaper that will come to life on your AMOLED screen.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Designed from the beginning with AMOLED screens in mind; each wallpaper is hand crafted and originally made to look incredible on AMOLED devices such as the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices (among many others). They can be used on other devices too, but just look better on AMOLED screens.

Clone app&multiple accounts for WhatsApp-MultiChat

Clone app&multiple accounts for WhatsApp-MultiChat offers precisely what its name implies. This is indeed an app that will let you log in to multiple WhatsApp accounts at the same time on a single device. Each account will run simultaneously, which means once you are logged into each of your accounts, you are good to go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

MultiChat supports to clone and run multiple WhatsApp accounts on one phone at the same time. It’s a special version of ES Parallel Accounts for Whatsapp. Now Clone app & multiple accounts for WhatsApp - MultiChat is created for users to log on multiple accounts.

WireGuard

WireGuard manages WireGuard VPN tunnels for phones that have the WireGuard kernel component. This means you will have to have a rooted device as well as installed a third-party kernel that specifically supports the WireGuard kernel component. There are plans to support devices out of the box, but since WireGuard is still in development, it may be some time before we see such a feature.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

This app is probably not yet for you and will not work on your device. It requires support inside the your device's ROM. Talk to your device manufacturer or ROM creator about adding support for WireGuard. Or, check back later when we're ready to launch, and we'll support all devices.

ManFIT - Workout at Home with No Fitness Equipment

ManFIT - Workout at Home with No Fitness Equipment is a new workout app on the Play Store that is intended for people that do not have workout equipment at their house. Each exercise program is broken up by targeted body parts, so you can pick and choose which areas you would like to concentrate on. Just watch out for the numerous advertisements, as there is no current way to remove them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

ManFIT is a FREE app developed especially for men demanding for fat burning, muscle building and power training plans. It has courses for abdomen, chest, back, legs&gluteus, arms&shoulders and full body. All workout plans can be done at home with no equipment.

Empty Folder Cleaner

Empty Folder Cleaner is for the obsessive-compulsive tendencies in all of us. No longer will you have to look at the empty folders left on your device from uninstalled apps, as you can easily use this app to remove those leftover folders. So sure, this may not be of use to most people, but the select few who hate clutter in their file explorer, Empty Folder Cleaner is a godsend.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

This app will help you delete all empty folders and subfolders on your device. Also you can select folder to delete all empty folders and subfolders only inside of it. Why this app exists? Some of the new phones create a lot of folders for photos for example.

Scheduled — Schedule your text messages

Scheduled — Schedule your text messages is an app that can schedule your text messages for SMS, Facebook Messenger, Line, Whatsapp, Telegram, Twitter, Slack, WeChat, LinkedIn, Skype and Phone. The app itself is free to install, though some features are locked behind a subscription fee.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

The only app to schedule written text messages for messengers. Never forget to stay in touch with people that matter to you.

Schedule a message

Select a contact or multiple contacts

Select if you want to auto send the message or not

Get reminded with a notification to select your favourite messenger or get a notification that your message was sent successfully via auto send (SMS Only)

Send your message with Whatsapp, (Facebook) Messenger, Telegram or iMessage

SpotOn alarm clock for YouTube

SpotOn alarm clock for YouTube is an alarm app that can use YouTube tracks and playlists as the alarm's notification. You can use any YouTube videos you like, and can even set a different song for each day. It's a simple app with a simple purpose, but it works as intended and can spice up your mornings with little effort.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $2.99

--

SpotOn Alarm for YouTube lets you create alarms and use YouTube tracks and playlists as the alarm ringtone. Wake up to your favorite music.

Play any track or your personal playlist from YouTube

Shuffle playlists and wake up to a different song every day

Use it on your phone or tablet

Contacts (Get Accounts): Needed to get a list of accounts to sign in with

MoShow - Slideshow Movie Maker

MoShow - Slideshow Movie Maker offers an easy way to compile your photos into a slideshow of your favorite moments. You can choose which pictures you would like to use, and even add in text to help illustrate your thoughts. You can even preview what the slideshow will look like before you create one, which is helpful for the editing process.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $16.99

--

MoShow instantly turns your photos into fun, attention-grabbing videos perfect for social media. From a single selfie to a week of pics, add your favorite photos and create stunning video stories that stand out from the crowd. To make your movie, choose any number of photos and view an instant preview in dozens of different styles.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Amazon Go

Android Police coverage: Amazon Go app hits Google Play just ahead of Seattle store opening

Amazon Go is a tie-in application for Amazon's first retail "Just Walk Out Shopping" storefront. So far there is only 1 retail location that works with this feature, and it is in Seattle Washington. Resident's of Seattle should be enthused, but the rest of us will have to wait to experience what it is like to shop without having to check out when you are done.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Get the Amazon Go app to shop at Amazon Go, a new kind of store in Seattle featuring Just Walk Out Shopping. No lines, no checkout—just grab and go.

Download the Amazon Go app and sign in before you visit the store. Use the app to enter, then shop and browse as you normally would.

When you’re done shopping, you can just leave the store. Shortly after, we’ll send you a receipt and charge your Amazon account.

We offer delicious ready-to-eat breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options made by our chefs and favorite local kitchens and bakeries.

We also have a selection of grocery essentials, from staples like bread and milk to artisan cheeses and locally made chocolates.

For a quick home-cooked dinner, pick up one of our chef-designed Amazon Meal Kits, with all the ingredients you need to make a meal for two in about 30 minutes.

Android TV Core Services

Android Police coverage: Google adds Android TV Home and Core Services to the Play Store

Android TV Core Services is an app for Android TV. It's not one you need to worry about or install, but the fact that it is now on the Play Store means it can be easily updated without having to push out an entire device update. This makes things easier for Google, as they can now push updates whenever they like.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Android TV Core Services is a support package for Android TV devices.

Dell Mobile Connect

Android Police coverage: Dell Mobile Connect mirrors your phone's screen on your Dell or Alienware PC

Dell Mobile Connect is a mirroring app that can connect to any of your Dell-branded PCs. Now, instead of mirroring your PC to your Android device, the app works in the opposite manner. This means you can not only interact with your phone as it is mirrored to your PC's screen, but you can also take calls, answer texts, and access your contacts with ease. And if you find all of this useful but wish there was a way to do this with Dell's Alienware products, I have some good news. There is an Alienware-branded app with the exact same functionality.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Dell Mobile Connect allows an advanced and complete wireless integration between your PC and your smartphone. Enjoy your smartphone’s full functionality through your Dell PC’s mouse, keyboard, and touch screen. Make or take calls using your PC’s speakers and microphone, send and receive text messages, access your contacts, get mobile notifications on your PC, and even mirror the phone’s screen onto the PC for interactive engagement with any of your phone apps.

QNB Simplify Stores

QNB Simplify Stores is a new app from Mastercard that gives QNB customers an easy way to access and manage their merchant account for their online business. You can add new products to your store by simply snapping a few pictures of those products, as well as update existing listings while out and about.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The QNB Simplify Stores app allows you to quickly and easily manage your store on the go. With a quick snap from your camera, you can simply add new products or update existing ones in seconds. Download the QNB Simplify Stores app today and take control of your e-commerce store wherever your business takes you.

Onduo for Diabetes

Onduo for Diabetes is a new app from Google that is intended for those that suffer from Diabetes Mellitus. Users, as well as their healthcare professionals, will have access to the app and its data in order to review and analyze the glucose information recorded with the app. Of course, only specific use cases will be able to take advantage of this app, but its usefulness is most definitely well founded.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

The Onduo Diabetes Management Software Platform is intended to provide people with Diabetes Mellitus, their healthcare professionals, and care team a review, analysis, and evaluation of retrospective glucose data from compatible FDA cleared blood glucose meters in support of an effective diabetes management program.

MiUI Statusbar Pro

MiUI Statusbar Pro is an app that lets you edit the look of your status bar on rooted MIUI branded devices. The xposed framework is not needed. There are 10 separate designs to choose from, that place your status bar's symbol in many different positions.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

With MiUI Statusbar Pro you can change the style of your MiUI Statusbar. Our style modifications do not require xposed framework or conflict with MiUI Themes. It all started with the well known “Center Clock Mod” and now you can chose between 10 different Designs.

XPERIA™ Skate Theme

The XPERIA Skate Theme is just that, a skateboard theme for Xperia branded Android devices. There really is little else to say. If you like skateboarding and would like your Sony handset to show off that interest with its theme, this app should fit the bill quite nicely.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Official Skate theme for Sony XPERIA. Tested on Xperia Devices XZ1, X, X Performance, Z5, Z5 Compact, Xperia Z4 Tablet, Xperia XA1 etc. Requires Android 5.0 and above. Download gorgeous and high quality themes developed uniquely for your Xperia smartphone from Sony Mobile. Download your favourite theme and personalize your phone today.

Live Wallpapers

Skyline - Live Wallpaper With Global 3D Terrain

Skyline - Live Wallpaper With Global 3D Terrain is an interesting live wallpaper application that can set specific map terrains as an animated background for your Android phone or tablet. The terrain is shown in 3D, and as your turn or rotate your device, so too will the terrain move in the appropriate manner.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Skyline is a Live Wallpaper with downloadable 3D world terrain data. Input your dream location name or coordinate and you are set. Animated when unlocking your phone or swipes on your launcher pages. Have a sense of depth by rotating your phone. On Oreo 8.1 and later version of Android, system UI theme will change based on current terrain color.

WTF Apps Of The Week

WeCroak

I actually have 2 WTF apps this week, so buckle in. The first one is called WeCroak. It has been said that people can find happiness when contemplating their own mortality. And that is where WeCroak comes into play. It will send you random quotes about death from famous poets, philosophers, and other notable thinkers. Supposedly reading these random quotes will help to push you towards changing aspects of your life, thanks to the deep thoughts caused by this apps' focus on morbid reality.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Find happiness by contemplating your mortality with the WeCroak app. Each day, we’ll send you five invitations at randomized times to stop and think about death. It’s based on a Bhutanese folk saying that to be a happy person one must contemplate death five times daily.

Die With Me

Continuing with the death theme, I present you our second WTF app Die With Me. Despite what you were thinking, this is a messaging app. To be more precise, this is a messaging app that will only work if your device has 5% of its battery life left in the device. If it does, you can join in with others who also are low on battery to have discussions about whatever, all until your phone dies.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

The chat app that you can only use when you have less than 5% battery. Enter the chatroom full of people with a low battery. Die together in a chatroom on your way to offline peace. #diewithme. App by Dries Depoorter. Developer: David Surprenant.

