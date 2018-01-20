HTC U11 owners on Sprint have something to look forward to on Monday. According to Mo Versi, HTC's VP of Product Management, the Oreo update will start rolling out to users at the start of the work week, though it might take a few days to complete.
The upgrade to Oreo will have a bunch of goodies, from picture-in-picture to better bundled notifications. The U11 was not the smash hit that many HTC fans were hoping for, but it's not a bad phone in its own right. David wrote up a nice review last summer, if you're interested in reading his thoughts on it.
Sprint HTC u11 owners! Appreciate your patience, we have received technical approval from the carrier. Updates to Oreo OS will start on Monday! Enjoy!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) January 20, 2018
For now, all of you Sprint U11 owners, be checking for that update notification come Monday!
