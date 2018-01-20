Chances are that you've read about our second take on the excellent Mi A1 posted earlier today. It might not be officially sold here in the US, but it can still be had for not a lot of money, so long as you don't care much about LTE. never-msrp, a popular seller on eBay, is offering the Mi A1 in gold for just $224.99.

The Mi A1 sports a 5.5" 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 625, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a dual 12MP rear camera setup, a 5MP selfie-shooter, and a 3,080mAh battery. It also has a metal body, a headphone jack, USB Type-C, and an IR blaster. Of course, that's not to mention the Android One name, which is why it already has Android 8.0 Oreo on board. Keep in mind that you won't have LTE here in the US, as our initial review noted. You'll get 4G, though.

If you'd like a Mi A1 of your own, I'd act quickly. Even though the seller had all three colors (black, gold, rose gold) available initially, only gold remains now (alongside the "limited quantity available" indicator). That being said, the price of $224.99 is only $10 more than what Rita had to pay to get the phone from the UAE, and free shipping is included. Hit the source link below to see the eBay listing.