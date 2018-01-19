Snap Inc. really can't catch a break. After news broke earlier this week that it was laying off two dozen of its employees, a leaked memo has surfaced that doesn't exactly paint the company in a favorable light. And as if yet another leak wasn't bad enough, here's the real kicker: the leaked memo was actually about preventing leaks.

In it, Snap goes on to assert that it has a zero-tolerance policy on information leaks, and that any employee caught leaking information will lose their job and even potentially face fines or jail time. Of course, leaking company information per se isn't strictly a crime, though insider trading certainly is, and any employees involved could certainly end up behind bars.

In any case, the memo can't be good for the makers of Snapchat. Not only does it reveal that the company has to resort to threats to attempt to stem the unending flow of bad news, it also doesn't do anything to improve Snap's standing on Wall Street. And unfortunately for it, these kinds of stories don't disappear after 24 hours.

The memo is transcribed in full below: