Google Trips is one of the hidden gems of Google's arsenal of apps. What started as a small app that manages your flight and hotel reservations is now nearly a full-blown travel planner with essential tips on how to get around and what you need to know about the city/country you're going to, management for many reservation types, saved places that sync with Google Maps, discounts and offers on various activities, and a complete list of places to visit with ratings and reviews from the Maps community.

It's the latter part that's getting updated now with one small, but handy, addition. A new From around the web section in a place's listing will display quick links to YouTube videos and blog posts about the location. There's some pretty old content there and for text it only seems limited to Blogger, which significantly reduces the number of blog sources it can pull from, but it's a start. At least when you're browsing the different recommendations for your next trip, you'll have an easy way to learn about them and see what they look like or read someone else's opinion without having to manually search for that.

The changelog also mentions general improvements, but nothing else appears to be new in this version. You can grab Google Trips 1.6 from the Play Store to discover these little additional nuggets on information or manually download it from APK Mirror.