Article Contents
The end of another week is here, which seemed longer thanks to the holiday. Whatever your plans for the weekend, kick it off with a small selection of app sales! And if you haven't yet, be sure to check out Wednesday's list.
Free
Apps
- G-Stomper FLPH House Banger 2 $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Preposition Master Pro $10.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- ApzLock - Fingerprint, Pattern, PIN lock for apps $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
Games
- Cracked Mind: 3D Horror Full $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Connect $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 23 hours left
- VectoRise Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 23 hours left
- Mystic Portal $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Timmy Fish Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Minimal Skin KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Rulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Wenrum - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- OLED 4K PRO Wallpapers $27.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Learn Japanese Language Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; 3 days left
- Learn Spanish Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Games
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- KING OF KARTS - Single & Multiplayer Kart Racing $5.49 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Monster ABC - Learning with the little Monsters $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Tiny Airport Seek & Find Kids $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- Tiny Builders: Construction $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Amazing Forest - Summer $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
Comments