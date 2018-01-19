The end of another week is here, which seemed longer thanks to the holiday. Whatever your plans for the weekend, kick it off with a small selection of app sales! And if you haven't yet, be sure to check out Wednesday's list.

Free

Apps

  1. G-Stomper FLPH House Banger 2 $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Zen Alarm Clock $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Preposition Master Pro $10.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Recent App Switcher (DIESEL Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. ApzLock - Fingerprint, Pattern, PIN lock for apps $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left

Games

  1. Cracked Mind: 3D Horror Full $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Hexasmash Pro - Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Connect $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Divinerz: Sudoku $1.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  5. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 23 hours left
  2. VectoRise Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 23 hours left
  3. Mystic Portal $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Timmy Fish Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Mars 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. Minimal Skin KLWP $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Rulix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Wenrum - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  9. Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free;  4 days left
  10. Flat Dark - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  11. OLED 4K PRO Wallpapers $27.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Learn Japanese Language Pro $6.99 -> $3.99; 3 days left
  2. Learn Spanish Language Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left

Games

  1. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  2. Radium 2 | Ra² $3.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. KING OF KARTS - Single & Multiplayer Kart Racing $5.49 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  4. Monster ABC - Learning with the little Monsters $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  5. Tiny Airport Seek & Find Kids $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  6. Tiny Builders: Construction $4.49 -> $2.49; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Amazing Forest - Summer $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. Amazing Land Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Everyday Wallpaper Pro (Ad - Free) $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left