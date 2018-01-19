The FCC is ending its enforcement of net neutrality (unless the Senate can override it), but it's still an important issue. Now that it's no longer illegal, we'll probably see more carriers and ISP begin to interfere with internet traffic as time goes on. Researchers from Northeastern University and The University of Massachusetts have published an app that can verify if your carrier or ISP is throttling or blocking some services.

Once you install and open the app, you can choose to test connectivity to seven different services. These include Spotify, Skype, YouTube, Amazon, NBC Sports, Vimeo, and Netflix. Then you just turn off Wi-Fi (if you want to test your cellular carrier) and hit start. After a few minutes, the app will go through each service and show if any throttling is detected.

The app attracted attention when Apple removed the iOS version from the App Store, though Apple later re-approved it. The Android version is a bit buggy at the moment - some users are reporting crashes, and it doesn't work at all if your device is on an IPv6 connection (though the developers are working on that).

You can download it from the Play Store below, and let us know in the comments how your carrier fares.