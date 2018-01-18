Jam City's upcoming RPG Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (not to be confused with Niantic's planned augmented reality Harry Potter title "Wizard's Unite") has just had a teaser trailer released that shows off a few key details of the game. It would appear that players will be creating a personalized Hogwarts student avatar to then roleplay what it would be like to attend classes, learn magical skills, and form friendships or rivalries in the Harry Potter universe.
While there isn't yet a hard release date, what we do know is that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will launch sometime this Spring under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label "dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World."
The game's story will take place in between the events of Harry Potter's birth and his first year at Hogwarts. You will be able to customize your student avatar to your liking, and you even get to choose which of the four houses you would like to belong to as well as what type of pet will join you on your adventure. If this sounds like an intriguing setup, you have the option to pre-register for title on the official Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery website.
Another interesting tidbit is that before Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery launches there will be an official showing of the game at the "A Celebration of Harry Potter" event in Orlando's Universal Studios on January 26th-28th. This should give those participating in the event an even better idea of what the finished title will entail.
Short of the information released today, your guess is as good as mine as to whether Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will be a dumbed down free-to-play experience, or a worthwhile RPG with a fair monetization method. Obviously, Jam City isn't very well know for any premium titles on the Play Store, as they tend to concentrate their efforts on FTP match-3 games that are filled with in-app purchases. While I am holding out hope that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery turns out great, the current trends in the industry definitely point towards a less ideal outcome for those of us who enjoy paid upfront experiences that don't nickel and dime us at every turn.
Press Release
Jam City Unveils Teaser Trailer and New Details for
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Mobile Game
Fans Can Experience a Sneak Peek of the New Game at A Celebration of Harry Potter in Orlando from January 26-28
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2018 – Today, Jam City, a Los Angeles based mobile games studio, in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, revealed new details for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery -- including the game’s first teaser trailer. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the first game in which players can create their own character and experience life as a Hogwarts student. In the roleplaying game, players will create a personalized student avatar, attend classes, learn magical skills, form friendships or rivalries with other students, and make pivotal decisions that will influence their character’s story arc as they traverse their years at Hogwarts and grow as a witch or wizard. The game will launch under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games, a label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World.
Before launching this spring, the title will be introduced to fans at the upcoming A Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida from January 26-28. There, attendees will be able to go behind the scenes via two panels hosted by the Jam City team as well as visiting the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery booth to receive exclusive swag, play the game, meet members of the game team, and experience other magical surprises.
“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role playing experience about magic, friendship, and life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. “We can’t wait to give fans a first look at the game at A Celebration of Harry Potter, and this spring players will be able to explore Hogwarts fully in their journey toward becoming a witch or wizard.”
The game is set in the time between Harry Potter’s birth and his enrollment at Hogwarts, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were students. The avatar customization system allows you to continually upgrade your avatar as you gain new expertise and magical skills - you can even choose your own pet. You will join one of the four Houses before progressing through your years at Hogwarts, participating in magical classes and activities such as Potions and Transfiguration. Building your skills will come in handy as you solve mysteries and go on adventures. As players improve their skills, they will unlock new locations, spells and other magical abilities.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery features both large plot arcs and smaller stories such as relationship quests. The game features a new encounter system in which player’s decisions in both actions and narrative impact their quests, and how other characters regard and interact with them. These choices will allow Harry Potter fans to create the legacy of the witch or wizard they want to become.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, developed by Jam City and will be released this spring for mobile devices under Portkey Games, the new label for gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. The title will be available on the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. For more details on Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery as they are revealed, and to connect with other Harry Potter fans as you await your owl, visit www.facebook.com/HPHogwartsMys
tery/, www.twitter.com/HogwartsMyster y,
and for more information visit www.HarryPotterHogwartsMystery
.com/.
About Jam City:
Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social game experiences for millions of players around the world. Founded in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of popular and top grossing games including Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: Another Freakin’ Mobile Game, and Marvel Avengers Academy among other titles. Jam City is at the forefront of companies that are monetizing mobile at scale. With 500 employees across studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego, and Buenos Aires and a headquarters in Los Angeles, Jam City has built a global business powered by culture-shaping creativity.
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.
About Portkey Games:
Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is a games label dedicated to creating gaming experiences inspired by the magic and adventures of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding world. These new games allow players to explore, discover and be at the center of their very own wizarding world adventure.
About the Harry Potter Series:
Harry Potter continues to be a global phenomenon. Each of the seven books by author J.K. Rowling has broken sales records, with the series to date having sold over 450 million copies worldwide and translated into 80 languages. The Harry Potter films, produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, have grossed more than $7.7 billion to date worldwide at the box office, making Harry Potter one of the largest-grossing film franchise in history.
HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY software © 2018 Jam City, Inc. Developed by Jam City. Jam City® and the Jam City Logo are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Jam City, Inc. PORTKEY GAMES © 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. J.K. ROWLING’S WIZARDING WORLD is a trademark of J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. PORTKEY GAMES, HARRY POTTER: HOGWARTS MYSTERY, HARRY POTTER and FANTASTIC BEASTS characters, names and related indicia are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments