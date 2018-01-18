Even with the tremendous amount of banks and credit unions already participating in Android Pay, there will always be even more to join in the fun. Case in point: 80 new banks and credit unions in the US have just been added to Google's support page, making the first mass addition in 2018 a big one.

Without further ado, here are the 80 banks and credit unions:

Act 1st Federal Credit Union Adirondack Trust Company AllWealth Federal Credit Union American Bank & Trust Company Armstrong Bank Atlanta Postal Credit Union Avadian Credit Union Bank of Lafayette Bofi Federal Bank Bradford National Bank Campco FCU CedarStone Bank Chain Bridge Bank Chemung Canal Trust Company Cincinnati Interagency FCU Citizens Bank Minnesota Community 1st Credit Union Consumer Credit Union Cy-Fair FCU Dallas Capital Bank, N.A. Decatur County Bank Deerwood Bank Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union Electrical FCU Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lancaster Farmers Bank and Trust Farmers & Merchants State Bank Farmers State Bank & Trust Co First Citizens Bank First National Bank of Crossett First National Bank (TX) First Option Bank First State Bank of Odem Fisher National Bank GCS CU GECU Grand County CU Grant County Bank Great Southern Bank Grinnell State Bank Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (MS) Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union Heritage Bank Of Nevada Houston Federal Credit Union Illinois Educators Credit Union Iroquois Federal James Polk Stone Community Bank Johns Hopkins FCU Lowry State Bank Marion Community Credit Union Mechanics Bank Meredith Village Savings Bank Merrimack County Savings Bank Millstream Area Credit Union Mountain Valley Bank Northern Bank OceanFirst Bank Pantex FCU Patterson State Bank Peoples Bank & Trust Company Peoples National Bank of Kewanee Perennial Bank Pine Country Bank Primebank Quantum Credit Union Rayne State Bank R.I.A. Federal Credit Union Rockland Federal Credit Union School Employees Lorain Credit Union Somerset Trust Company State Highway Patrol FCU The Clay City Banking Company United Business and Industry Valley National Bank Valor Bank Vision Bank NA Weber State Federal Credit Union (UT) Webster First Federal Credit Union (MA) Woodforest National Bank Woodlands Bank

See your bank's name there? Congrats! Now all you have to do is install and open the Android Pay app (though it's probably preinstalled on your phone) and begin the setup process. Let us know if your bank made it on the list.