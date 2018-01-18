Even with the tremendous amount of banks and credit unions already participating in Android Pay, there will always be even more to join in the fun. Case in point: 80 new banks and credit unions in the US have just been added to Google's support page, making the first mass addition in 2018 a big one.

Without further ado, here are the 80 banks and credit unions:

  1. Act 1st Federal Credit Union
  2. Adirondack Trust Company
  3. AllWealth Federal Credit Union
  4. American Bank & Trust Company
  5. Armstrong Bank
  6. Atlanta Postal Credit Union
  7. Avadian Credit Union
  8. Bank of Lafayette
  9. Bofi Federal Bank
  10. Bradford National Bank
  11. Campco FCU
  12. CedarStone Bank
  13. Chain Bridge Bank
  14. Chemung Canal Trust Company
  15. Cincinnati Interagency FCU
  16. Citizens Bank Minnesota
  17. Community 1st Credit Union
  18. Consumer Credit Union
  19. Cy-Fair FCU
  20. Dallas Capital Bank, N.A.
  21. Decatur County Bank
  22. Deerwood Bank
  23. Department of Commerce Federal Credit Union
  24. Electrical FCU
  25. Fairfield Federal Savings and Loan Association of Lancaster
  26. Farmers Bank and Trust
  27. Farmers & Merchants State Bank
  28. Farmers State Bank & Trust Co
  29. First Citizens Bank
  30. First National Bank of Crossett
  31. First National Bank (TX)
  32. First Option Bank
  33. First State Bank of Odem
  34. Fisher National Bank
  35. GCS CU
  36. GECU
  37. Grand County CU
  38. Grant County Bank
  39. Great Southern Bank
  40. Grinnell State Bank
  41. Guaranty Bank and Trust Company (MS)
  42. Healthcare Financial Federal Credit Union
  43. Heritage Bank Of Nevada
  44. Houston Federal Credit Union
  45. Illinois Educators Credit Union
  46. Iroquois Federal
  47. James Polk Stone Community Bank
  48. Johns Hopkins FCU
  49. Lowry State Bank
  50. Marion Community Credit Union
  51. Mechanics Bank
  52. Meredith Village Savings Bank
  53. Merrimack County Savings Bank
  54. Millstream Area Credit Union
  55. Mountain Valley Bank
  56. Northern Bank
  57. OceanFirst Bank
  58. Pantex FCU
  59. Patterson State Bank
  60. Peoples Bank & Trust Company
  61. Peoples National Bank of Kewanee
  62. Perennial Bank
  63. Pine Country Bank
  64. Primebank
  65. Quantum Credit Union
  66. Rayne State Bank
  67. R.I.A. Federal Credit Union
  68. Rockland Federal Credit Union
  69. School Employees Lorain Credit Union
  70. Somerset Trust Company
  71. State Highway Patrol FCU
  72. The Clay City Banking Company
  73. United Business and Industry
  74. Valley National Bank
  75. Valor Bank
  76. Vision Bank NA
  77. Weber State Federal Credit Union (UT)
  78. Webster First Federal Credit Union (MA)
  79. Woodforest National Bank
  80. Woodlands Bank

See your bank's name there? Congrats! Now all you have to do is install and open the Android Pay app (though it's probably preinstalled on your phone) and begin the setup process. Let us know if your bank made it on the list.