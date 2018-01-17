World of Warships Blitz is billed as a free-to-play mobile action MMO. It is from Wargaming World, the publisher of the hit mobile World War 2 military tank shooter World of Tanks Blitz. The Blitz line of Android games are of course smaller scale mobile-friendly versions of Wargaming's range of free-to-play PC games.

Three days ago the official World of Warships Blitz Facebook account posted that World of Warships Blitz would be available to all Android users on the 18th. While today may not be the 18th, it's clear that World of Warships Blitz is available right now for anyone to download off of the Google Play Store.

The gameplay revolves around controlling your very own naval warship in player versus player or cooperative battles. There is even a campaign mode that allows for battles inspired by historical naval events. These modes should provide a plethora of content for the player to explore that can be easily jumped in and out of at their leisure.

You can expect a ton of different ships that are upgradeable by decking them out with a wide range of consumables, supplies, equipment, and boosters. Of course, you can always purchase premium ships with some in-game currency if you don't enjoy the default options available to you.

As a free-to-play game, there are two types of in-game currencies included in the title, Gold and Silver. Gold is what you need to purchase the majority of items in the game including the ubiquitous loot crates, and it can be bought in bundles through a few of the available in-app purchases. While there are no timers, energy bars, or dwindling fuel systems used as a way to force these IAPs, there is still no doubt that this is a free-to-play game. Considering that the IAPs range as high as $99.99 per item, this is something you will want to stay conscious of if you plan on playing long term.

Without a doubt World of Warships Blitz is another great addition to Wargaming's mobile lineup on Android. Reviews are still mixed thanks to the many IAPs, loot boxes, and slow progression, but any fan of Wargaming's titles should find little to complain about since these criticisms are all par for the course. So yeah, if you have been hankering for a free-to-play naval PvP and co-op battle game on your phone or tablet, it looks like Wargaming has answered your prayers with the official release of World of Warships Blitz.