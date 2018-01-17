If you were still on the fence about buying the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T, then I've got some bad news for you. The limited edition phone went on sale on January 9th, and now, just 8 days later, it is completely sold out in North America. In fact, it looks like the phone is sold out everywhere except for OnePlus's home country of China.

The Sandstone White OnePlus 5T is functionally identical to the regular midnight black model and looks a lot like the Star Wars Edition (sans Star Wars branding) that went on sale in India last month, but if you really want a limited edition of the OnePlus 5T and can't afford to catch a plane to China, you can still consider purchasing the Lava Red model that will go on sale in India on January 20th. Of course, that would also involve actually being in India, which may or may not be feasible depending on where you live.

If you do decide to purchase a new phone from OnePlus, you should probably pay for it using PayPal, though.