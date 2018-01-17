[Jan 2018] HUAWEI is making it even easier for hundreds of millions of users to express themselves via mobile messaging by integrating Google’s Android Messages across HUAWEI’s Android smartphone portfolio.

With Android Messages and RCS messaging, HUAWEI devices will offer a rich native messaging and communications experience. Features such as texting over WiFi, rich media sharing, group chats, and typing indicators will now be a default part of the device. Messages from businesses will also be upgraded on HUAWEI’s devices through RCS business messaging from Google. In addition, HUAWEI users will be able to make video calls directly from Android Messages through carrier ViLTE and Google Duo.

To help carriers accelerate deployment of RCS messaging across their networks, HUAWEI is collaborating with Google to offer the Jibe RCS cloud and hub solution to current and prospective carrier partners, as part of an integrated solution with HUAWEI's IMS. This will enable faster time-to-market for RCS services so more subscribers can get access to RCS messaging.

"HUAWEI and Google together by forming this strategic partnership will provide consumers with the best global user experience on HUAWEI products with RCS and will enable carriers the ability to offer unique services through business messaging." said Richard Yu, CEO of HUAWEI's Consumer Business Group.

“We are pleased to be working with HUAWEI to bring a better native messaging experience to hundreds of millions of people worldwide, through RCS and Android Messages,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP Platforms & Ecosystems, Google. “HUAWEI is a global leader in carrier network technology and collaborating on the Jibe RCS cloud and hub will accelerate the roll-out of RCS on carrier networks worldwide.”

HUAWEI will begin integrating Android Messages across their portfolio in the coming months.

