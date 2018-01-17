Prototypes are always cool to see, but us consumers don't often get to do so. It's nice to take a look at how the designs of products evolve from the drawing board all the way to our homes, pockets, and backpacks. An interview with Google hardware designer Ivy Ross recently went up on The Keyword, and embedded within are photos of several Google products' prototypes.

Ross gave this interview as part of The She Word, a series in which "powerful, dynamic, and creative" women at Google are put front and center. Her job is to "lead a team that creates how a Google product... looks, feels and acts when you hold it in your hand," and she believes that the most important design principle for Google's hardware is "human," or "friendly, emotionally-appealing and easy to fit into your life and your home." Ross is particularly proud of the method that fabric was used on the Home Mini, which "required special construction to accomplish the simplicity of the form with great acoustics."

In the pictures above, we can see the different shapes and colors considered for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, and the design of the Pixelbook's glass back and hinge. We also get to see the different fabrics considered for the Home Mini and the Pixel 2 Fabric Case (which you can read our review of here). Lastly, there are some sketches of the Daydream included on a whiteboard. You can check out the full interview in the source link below. If you're into design, it's worth a read.