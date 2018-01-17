It's been almost a month since Essential rolled out the second Oreo beta for its phone. If you were hoping for a final release, that's not happening yet. Essential has, however, released a third Oreo beta for the Essential Phone. It includes new security patches and minor fixes.

The new version (build OPM1.170911.254) is a 1GB download if you grab it from the Essential site. A smaller OTA appears to be rolling out to devices running Beta 2 already. Here are the changes in the latest update.

  • Google Security patches 2018-01 including Spectre and Meltdown
  • Misc Stability and Bug Fixes

The changelog for beta 3 still lists all the "new" features from the last update. So, the following aren't actually new for the beta, but they aren't included in the stable builds.

  • Smart text selection, instant apps, picture-in-picture
  • Faster startup and app sign-in
  • Google Play Protect Security scans

If you're still on the stable release, you can flash the new beta on top of that. We don't know how close Essential is to a final Oreo release, but hopefully it won't be long now.