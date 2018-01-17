Wednesday is here, and the week is more than half over. It's a slim list today, about the same as Monday's, but that's okay. Dig through and see if you find something you like, and I'll see you all Friday.

Free

Apps

  1. Braintoss $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. Alarm Clock Pro - Music Alarm (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. Pocket Spy Sound Recorder $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. BMI Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  8. Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. AngL $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  3. Survival Online GO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  4. Decimals $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Multiplication and Division $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. percentage math fun $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  8. Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  9. I Love My Circle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. Math Tester $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. KubeX premium icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. M A M B O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  5. Sweets - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
  6. Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  10. Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. GO Boy! Pro - GBC Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 4 days left
  2. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  3. Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  4. Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  5. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Learn how to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  9. Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  10. Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Games

  1. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. "Revenge Of Heroes" $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. Death Point $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
  4. The Book of Shadows $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  2. Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  3. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  4. Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  5. Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Chakra Frequencies $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
  2. Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left