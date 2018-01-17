Article Contents
Wednesday is here, and the week is more than half over. It's a slim list today, about the same as Monday's, but that's okay. Dig through and see if you find something you like, and I'll see you all Friday.
Free
Apps
- Braintoss $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Alarm Clock Pro - Music Alarm (No Ads) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Ner - Photo Editor, Pip, Square, Filters, Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Pocket Spy Sound Recorder $3.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Trueshot Swing Tempo $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- BMI Calculator $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Metapod - Podcast Manager $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Comomola Far West Train - Railroad Game for kids! $2.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Survival Online GO $2.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Decimals $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Math Grouping Brackets $3.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Multiplication and Division $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- percentage math fun $3.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- I Love My Circle $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- League of Stickman 2017-Ninja $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Math Tester $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Chrooma Float Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chrooma Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- KubeX premium icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- M A M B O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Sweets - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 3 days left
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- Darkor - Super Amoled, Dark, HD/4K Wallpapers $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Pillow - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
Sale
Apps
- GO Boy! Pro - GBC Emulator $1.99 -> $1.39; 4 days left
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Ear Training PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Learn how to play Drums PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Learn how to play Piano PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Read Music PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Voice Translator Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Wifi Analyzer Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Note Recognition - Convert Music into Sheet Music $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Games
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- "Revenge Of Heroes" $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Death Point $4.99 -> $2.49; 6 days left
- The Book of Shadows $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
Icon packs & customization
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Black Cappuccino $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Cappuccino Cream $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Desire Black Glyph $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Chakra Frequencies $4.99 -> $2.99; 6 days left
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days left
