OnePlus' second 2017 flagship has turned out to be one of my favorite phones, but the largest disappointment at launch was that it shipped with Nougat instead of Oreo. However, OnePlus kept true to its word that the 5T would get Oreo via an Open Beta before the end of the year. Now it's time for the second update, which includes some new stock apps, improves background task management and adds some other quality of life things.
Without further ado, here's the changelog:
- Improved experience when file deleting
- Added big file management function
- Added whole new Clipboard application
- Added whole new OnePlus Switch application for backup & restore
- Added caller phone number and location information in calling notification
- New application drawer design
- Auto-naming folder
- Dynamic icon function for desktop clock icon
- Improved power consumption measurement
- Optimized management logic for high power consumption application
- Added intelligent background application management solution
What might stand out to some is the mention of a new clipboard app. There's no evidence at this point to suggest that it's anything nefarious, but OnePlus' recent weirdness on the 3T might make some wary. I, meanwhile, am quite excited to see the changes there in the System section. Battery life has already been pretty good for me, but I'm certainly glad to see improvements in that area.
I just realized that I never disabled "Receive notifications from OnePlus;" that's been fixed
Seeing the Switch app set as a default part of the settings (in the Advanced menu) isn't too surprising, especially considering that OnePlus said to expect a stable version in mid-January. It's a neat feature, I suppose.
The update should be rolling out to everyone over the coming days or you can download it directly from the source link below.
- Source:
- OnePlus forums,
- OnePlus downloads
