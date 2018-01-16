OnePlus has been in the news for a few bad reasons lately, which to me has further solidified my dichotomous feelings toward the company, but that's not stopping it from churning software updates. Up today we have the OnePlus 3 and 3T, which are getting bumped to the Open Beta 30 and 21, respectively, with the same changelog for both.

Release note Added face unlock function

Added OnePlus Switch application for backup & restore

Supported Airtel VoLTE in India

General bug fixes and stability improvements

Upgraded OnePlus Launcher to V2.3 New application drawer design

Auto-naming folder

Dynamic icon function for desktop clock icon

As promised, the face unlock feature that first launched with the 5T and then came to the 5 is now available in the 3/3T's beta. Also, the new OnePlus Switch app that got released in December as a beta is included, allowing you to easily switch between OnePlus devices. Other changes include support for Airtel VoLTE in India and an updated launcher. It's not clear whether this beta removes the HydrogenOS clipboard "feature" that caused a lot of confusion last week, but technically it should. We've reached out to OnePlus to make sure of that and will update this post once we hear back.