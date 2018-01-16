Samsung Electronics Unveils PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to Celebrate the Spirit of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

With less than a month to-go until the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, Samsung Electronics, Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment and Computing Equipment category, today unveiled the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition. To further extend its Olympic legacy of supporting athletes and the Olympic family, Samsung will provide the exclusive devices, which are a special edition of the Galaxy Note8, as encouragement to do bigger things at the Olympic Winter Games, while also helping maintain real-time connections and capturing and sharing memories with those near and far

In collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games (POCOG), Samsung will deliver over 4,000 devices to all Olympians as well as the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic family, including IOC and POCOG staff allowing them to lean on Samsung mobile technology to enhance their experiences and connect more conveniently. The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition will include the bold new features of the Galaxy Note8, such as the innovative bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, enhanced S Pen for efficient productivity, and Samsung’s best-in-class Dual Camera. Exclusively for the Games, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition will showcase a shiny white back glass to celebrate the winter theme, and gold Olympic rings – inspired by the Olympic Torch – an expression of the Olympic Movement with the union of five continents, and unity worldwide.

“Throughout our 20-year legacy as an Olympic partner, Samsung has showcased our support of the Olympic Movement by helping spread the Olympic Spirit and enhance connections through our latest technological innovations and immersive experiences,” said Younghee Lee, CMO and Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics. “We’re proud to provide the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition to all athletes in an effort to help them to stay connected, capture and share one of the most memorable moments of their lives.”

The PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition will feature celebratory pre-loaded PyeongChang 2018 themed wallpapers, allowing recipients to stay connected in-style through Samsung’s most advanced mobile technology. As an added element, useful apps will be pre-installed to help cultivate the utmost Olympic Games experience.

“Samsung’s commitment to the Olympic Movement has increasingly enabled meaningful connections through innovative mobile technologies over the past 20 years,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. “Samsung’s creation of an Olympic Games Limited Edition device reinforces Samsung and IOC’s shared desire to spread the Olympic spirit. It’s because of dedicated partners like Samsung that we’re in the position to provide unforgettable experiences at the Olympic Games time after time.”

Samsung to Provide Galaxy Note8 to Paralympians

Displaying commitment to the Paralympic Movement, Samsung will provide smartphones to all Paralympians at the Paralympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. Each Paralympian will receive the Galaxy Note8 along with cases that feature the Paralympic Games logo and be exposed to how breakthrough mobile technologies can help make the digital world more accessible for those with disabilities. Samsung has been a World Paralympic Partner since the Olympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010 and an advocate for the Paralympic Movement striving to inspire the spirit of progress and the human challenge ever since.

About Samsung’s Involvement in the Olympic Games

Samsung began its Olympic Games involvement as a local sponsor of Olympic Games Seoul 1988. Beginning with Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998, the company extended its commitment to the Olympic Movement as the Worldwide Olympic Partner in the Wireless Communications Equipment category, providing its proprietary wireless communications platform and mobile devices. These innovative mobile technologies provide the Olympic Community, athletes and fans around the world with interactive communications and information services, and Samsung Pay. Samsung hosts various Olympic campaigns to share the excitement of the Olympic Games with people around the world and enable everyone to participate in the Games through its innovative mobile technology. Samsung’s commitment as a Worldwide Olympic Partner continues through PyeongChang 2018, and Tokyo 2020 in the Wireless Communications Equipment and Computing Equipment category.