The Pixel Buds are priced exactly the same as Apple's AirPods at $159, but that's more than most people are willing to pony up for earbuds. If you were on the lookout for a discount and you've also been considering a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, perhaps the Google Store's latest deal of 50% off will entice you.

It's worth noting that the Pixel Buds aren't a perfect product. Our review mentioned several flaws, though the discount does make them more worthy of consideration. 50% off basically makes the price $79.50, for what it's worth.

If you're interested, just add both the Pixel 2 (or Pixel 2 XL) and Pixel Buds to your cart. The promotion began today at 12am PT, and will continue until February 14th at 11:59pm PT. This is a US-only offer. Hit the source links if you'd like to take advantage of the deal.