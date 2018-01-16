Perhaps you've been frustrated by dead spots in your home WiFi situation, lamenting those rooms that, for you, might as well no longer exist. Instead of shaking your fist, maybe it's time to look at a mesh WiFi system. Amazon has a deal on the NETGEAR Orbi AC2200 3-pack, which has dropped $50 to $299.99.

For your three Benjamins you get a WiFi router and two satellite units, which offers up to 5000 square feet of coverage. It all gets configured through the Orbi app, and once it's all set up, you can control it with Alexa.

At $299.99, this is $50 off its regular price of $349.99 and even $20 less than when it was a Deal of the Day earlier this summer at $319.99. So grab one of these and rediscover the parts of your home you've probably forgotten about by now. I'm sure they need dusting.