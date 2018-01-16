Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Ashworld

Android Police coverage: OrangePixel's open-world survival adventure 'Ashworld' just landed on the Play Store

Ashworld is the latest game from OrangePixel, a studio well known for some fantastic pixel art games. Ashworld does not deviate from their style too much, but what is interesting is how its top-down survival gameplay has been combined with side-scrolling platforming. The touch controls are a little rough around the edges, though there is HID controller support for those that prefer physical controls.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ashworld is an open world action adventure set in a post apocalyptic world a few hundred years from now. Can you survive in the rough world, with it’s limited resources and supplies, hostile enemies, night-creatures and mutated animals? Scavenge the world for food, weapons, usable items, and various scraps to use in trading or crafting.

Miner: Unexpected Gift

Miner: Unexpected Gift is a text-based adventure game that deals with life and the decisions that can potentially lead to revolutionary changes. The whole thing takes place in the distant future and has a sci-fi theme. It is up to you to decide whether a dark path is necessary or if our innate goodness should reign supreme.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Enter the seemingly utopian world of high cybernetics and never-ending entertainment as a young, brilliant scientist assigned to secret project by a benevolent AI ruler. Through this text-based, narrative game you’ll discover that if there is a Heaven, there must be a Hell to match it.

Rusty Lake Paradise

Rusty Lake Paradise is the third point-and-click adventure game by Rusty Lake, the creators of the popular Cube Escape series. This time around you are returning yet again to Paradise Island to investigate the mysterious death of your mother. It is up to you to find her hidden memories in order to stop any more strange events from happening.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Jakob, the oldest son of the Eilander family, is returning to Paradise island after his mother passed away. Since her mysterious death, the island seems to be cursed by the ten plagues. Find the mother's hidden memories and partake in strange family rituals in order to stop the plagues.

Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement

Bertram Fiddle Episode 2: A Bleaker Predicklement is a humor-filled point and click adventure game that contains a plethora of puzzles for you to solve. The overall plot has you uncovering an evil plot that threatens Victorian London in order to ultimately solve a murder mystery like no other.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The year is 1884 and Victorian London is ready for the greatest Adventure ever told. Part story, part animated cartoon, part puzzle game - A Bleaker Predicklement is a wonder to behold. Can you solve the puzzles and help Bertram Fiddle finally track down the despicable Geoff the Murderer?

The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game

The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game is just that a co-op card game that ties directly into Jim Butcher's Dresden Files novels. You will get to solve many of the cases found within the first 5 books through this game, which should appeal to any fan of the literature. You can also expect to see many of the main characters from the books and a random scenario generator based on the short story collection of the same Dresden Files name.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Play Harry Dresden and his friends as they take on the cases from the bestselling Dresden Files novels in the ultimate what-if scenario—what if Harry was on the scene with allies who weren’t there in the original story? The core game includes Harry, Murphy, Susan, Michael, and the Alphas and plays through the first five novels as well as Side Jobs.

Just Slide

Just Slide is a cute looking game, but don't let it fool you as it is devilishly tricky. You see, you are tasked with adjusting a line that holds a cute little blob of a creature. As you move this line up or down on either side of the screen, the creature will slide across it. You must collect specific shapes by adjusting the line and sliding the creature into them while also avoiding any red objects scattered around the stage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

You can't run, can't flip, can't even jump, all you can do is Just Slide. Do you like casual, one-tap and one-finger controls in games? Bad news, we don't have it. Why? Because it's boring and not even close to challenging. Imagine blob, cat, doge, rabbit, ghost or even santa. Now put them on oiled, very slippery and rotating platform.

Ranger Luke: Rosemary Forest

Ranger Luke: Rosemary Forest is an educational children's game that will help your child learn about animals as they digitally trek through the game's forests. Things such as an animals favorite foods or the sounds they make are some of the interesting facts they will learn. Ideally, this is a game intended for younger children, but I see no reason why everybody can't enjoy this pleasant looking game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Ranger Luke will teach children about animals on a walk through the woods. Hear their calls, learn their favorite foods, and enjoy the open air in this ad-free nature game. Ideal for children from 2-4 years old. Key Features for Ranger Luke:

Connect with nature: Kids will learn the names, sounds, and favorite foods of all kinds of forest creatures.

Cute Creatures: Many different animals to meet, from deer to bears, hedgehogs, rabbits and more.

Explore with Ranger Luke: the game is a positive and relaxing experience without scores, failures or stress. Your child can have fun learning at the pace they like.

Try before you buy: Let your kids try Ranger Luke for free, and if they like it you can unlock the full game with all animals for a one time in-app purchase.

Morze Path

Morze Path is a simple endless runner that tasks you with guiding a block-like creature as it travels across a never ending maze of block lines. By tapping on the screen to jump, or holding your finger down on the screen to turn corners, you will continue on your journey. But don't miss one of your cues, or else it is game over, and you have to start over again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Arcade game.

Tako Bubble

Tako Bubble is a stage-based puzzle game. You control an octopus in each stage by swiping left to right or up and down on the screen. You navigate each stage to collect the bubbles scattered throughout, but you must also avoid any enemy that is blocking your path. What is interesting is that movement works much like a roguelike. If you move, so do the enemies, but if you stay still, they do too.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Octopus Tako's beetle collection was blown away by a magical swirl of bubbles. Could you help it pop all the bubbles and find them back? Tako Bubble is a turn-based casual puzzler; as soon as three glittering colored bubbles are popped, Tako can get to the next level by magic.

Finger Driver

Ketchapp's Finger Driver is an endless runner that creates its challenge by using a difficult to master control method. There is a wheel in the center of the screen, and it's your job to use it to steer your car around all sorts of hairpin turns. Due to the fact that you are literally driving with one finger, it makes it difficult to control your vehicle accurately, which is by design.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Love driving? You will love this game for sure. Spin the steering wheel to drive your car. Keep it on the road, and go as far as you can.

Fluffy Fall: Fly Fast to Dodge the Danger!

Fluffy Fall: Fly Fast to Dodge the Danger! is yet another endless runner in this week's game roundup. This time around you are controlling a cute cube-like creature as it falls through an endless assortment of obstacle-filled tubes. The longer you survive, the more currency you can earn, which can then be used to unlock more adorable cube-like creatures.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.49

Dash headlong into an astonishingly fun (and incredibly cute) 3D endless-run adventure. Take on level after level as you fly your cuddly Fluffy through danger with just a finger. Dodge a blaze, snake around ice, go rolling past lasers and escape other crazy hazards that block your way.

Twisty Road!

Man oh man if you enjoy endless runners this week's roundup should please you to no end. Twisty Road! is our next game in the list, and it too is an endless runner. This one is centered around controlling a ball as it travels down a windy and narrow path. If you fall off the side of the path, you die. If you run into an obstacle in your way, you die. It will take quick reflexes to make it as far as you possibly can.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

How long can you stay on the Twisty Road? Roll along the road and shatter glass for points. If you're courageous​ enough, jump off the road to skip ahead. Be careful and don't fall for too long or game over.

HackCell

HackCell is the latest game from 111%, and its gameplay is an odd mix of strategy and an old-school space shooter. You must place one of four different powers on a grid so that they will shoot incoming projectiles coming at them. Each power has its own strength, which can help, but you must place each one wisely or else too many bullets will get through your defenses and end your game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Place the generators efficiently to build stronger units. Upgrade and mix units that have various skills. Build your own army to defeat the enemies and destroy their king. Stronger enemies will appear before you. This is a simple, but addictive strategy defence game.

Rise Of Heroes

Rise Of Heroes is a free-to-play hero collection game that is mostly similar to all of the rest. You collect heroes to then combine your lower tier fighters into stronger members of your team. You will also be competing against other player's teams, so there is a strong pay-to-win vibe for those willing to sink a bunch of cash into leveling up quicker than those that play for free.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Welcome to Rise of Heroes. Recruit and manage a force of unique heroes and take revenge against the darkness. Compete against other teams and prove yourself to be the best team of all. Conquer territories for resources. Upgrade and train your heroes so that you can evolve them into new classes.

Jellynauts

Jellynauts plays a lot like any io game. You are of course tasked with absorbing the other players on the board while also watching out for anyone who is trying to absorb you. Whoever is the largest player for the longest amount of time will have the highest score, which is the point of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $38.99

Dominate the arena in this online multiplayer battle experience. The Jellynaut Onslaught the world has been waiting for. Crush your foes with a diverse weapon set of axes, swords, paint rollers, and frying pans. Unlock accessories to customize your Jellynaut to become the fiercest or funniest looking blob of the battle arena.

Secret Kingdom Defenders: Heroes vs. Monsters!

Secret Kingdom Defenders: Heroes vs. Monsters! is a grid defense game similar to Plants vs. Zombies but with a classic Chinese storybook theme and plenty of free-to-play mechanics. There are both single-player and multiplayer modes, and you will, of course, be tasked with collecting and upgrading as many powerful heroes as you can to build up your team. This is nothing new for the genre, but at least the game looks nice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

A young monk is making a fateful journey westward, but he can't do it alone. Along the way, he'll encounter deadly monsters, friendly pigs, flying dragon knights, and greatest of all, a mischievous Monkey King determined to test the monk's strength of will... A classic Chinese tale comes to life in this fresh take on the classic grid defense game.

Celestine Mars explorer

Celestine Mars explorer is an interesting space exploration game with some exceptional art to back up its gameplay. The controls can take a while to get used to them, but once you do everything should be smooth sailing. There are 3 worlds to explore with 24 levels scattered throughout. There are even alien bosses to fight against, which should prove difficult thanks to their advanced alien technology.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

mission: Celestine space jet Explorer expedition sent to Mars to investigate abnormal structure activity. expedition has made a historical discovery, a complete habitable world underground with its own fauna and flora on the new planet, while Celestine space jet was excavating the location.

Pathfinder Duels

Pathfinder Duels is the latest free-to-play collectible card game to hit the Google Play Store. It takes the lore found in the popular tabletop Pathfinder Roleplaying Game and slaps it on top of the same mechanics you have seen in the majority of other mobile CCGs. What's worse is it apparently barely even works. Between the broken gameplay and the numerous in-app purchases, fans of the tabletop RPG are none too pleased.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

INSTANT SHOWDOWN, INFINITE FUN. Unsheath your cards and ready your spells. In Pathfinder Duels, you must use your wits in a fast-paced, fantasy card game full of deadly creatures and ancient magic. Unleash powerful cards upon your foes as you fight them using the unique simultaneous turn-style battle system.

WTF Game Of The Week

Trump Space Invaders

I am sure many of you are tired of hearing about the latest Trump news and are not looking to have politics enter you hobby space. I feel the same way, but when I saw Trump Space Invaders, I just couldn't resist adding it to this week's WTF listing. The entire premise of combining these two things is just so ridiculous that it's almost endearing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

You don't need this game? Wrong. You're wrong. Trump Space Invaders attack to White House. Stand your ground against the Trump space invaders in a classic arcade space shooter and save America. Face big waves of Trump minions and bosses. Trump Space Invaders must have every Trump fan or hater. So get started and make America great again.

