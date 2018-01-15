TAG Heuer's been showing off a bunch of its watches in Geneva, and one model, in particular, has caught our eye. In addition to the new smaller and cheaper Modular 41 announced yesterday, TAG Heuer has been teasing a diamond-encrusted white gold version of its Modular 45. This Android Wear-powered ostentation can be yours for a mere $200K (190’000 CHF).

The watch is part of TAG Heuer's Modular 45 series, though this model has the "Full Diamond" name attached to it as well, which makes sense. With 589 diamonds spread across almost every exterior surface on the bezel and bracelet (totaling 23.35 carats), it's pretty full of them. All the bits that aren't diamond are a much more pedestrian 18K PD125 white gold.

We took a look at TAG Heuer's Modular 45 ourselves, and at the original $1,500 price we didn't find it to be a terrific value. At closer to $200K, what was already overly expensive turns into a bit of a joke. Even if, for some reason, you're willing to spend the extra money on the diamond version, it's missing too many features to be a decent Android Wear device, though TAG Heuer is including an auxiliary mechanical watch for when it's inevitably obsolete.

Still on the fence? Here's a list of things that would cost less than TAG Heuer's new watch, just in case you feel the overwhelming need to spend $200,000 on something:

If you're still interested, you can zip over to Geneva for a fraction of the price and check it out for yourself while you wait for the option to appear in TAG Heuer's watch selector.