The Huawei Watch was perhaps the best of the first-generation Android Wear devices. Aside from it being the most watch-looking watch (compared to the postage stamp glued to a piece of leather styling of the original ZenWatch), the original Huawei Watch was a solid performer, particularly compared to the second generation. Amazon has slashed the price of the premium gold-plated stainless steel watch with matching band to a third of MSRP.

At $252.52, the watch has reached a new price low. Last December, Amazon was selling it for $379.99. It's a solid deal if gold is your thing. As smartwatches go, it is decently powerful, with a 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. That said, the first generation Huawei Watch has been left on Android Wear 2.0, and will not receive further updates. It also will not get Android Pay support.

As of yet, Android Wear has not added support for identifying Yo-kai.