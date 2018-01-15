Article Contents
I've officially recovered from CES (and I'm not sick like some people). Despite it being MLK Day, I'm here to provide you with some more app sales! The list today is a bit smaller and fairly so-so, but we press onward regardless. Have fun, and I'll see you all again on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Evidence Camera $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- my work shifts PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Page: English Grammar & Spell Checker + Translator $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
- Applock Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- The Best Funny Weather by F-Chops WeatherPod $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
- 5 Good Things $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Periodic table Tamode Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- AngL $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- SeesawPop Premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1 $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- King of Math Defense $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- Single Stop KLWP Preset $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
- Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- ICONIX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- The ROX Kollection V2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
Sale
Apps
- Translator Women's Voice Plus $14.99 -> $7.99; 1 day left
- Learn Thai Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
- Diabetes BE $9.49 -> $5.99; 4 days left
- Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- 3D Ball Compass Ad-Free $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Deep Time Walk - Earth History $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
- Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
- Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
Games
- Slender Man Origins 1 Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- SlenderMan Origins 3 Full Paid $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Word Games Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
