I've officially recovered from CES (and I'm not sick like some people). Despite it being MLK Day, I'm here to provide you with some more app sales! The list today is a bit smaller and fairly so-so, but we press onward regardless. Have fun, and I'll see you all again on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. Evidence Camera $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Floating Shortcuts $2.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  3. my work shifts PRO $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  4. Page: English Grammar & Spell Checker + Translator $1.49 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Applock Pro $3.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  6. The Best Funny Weather by F-Chops WeatherPod $0.99 -> Free; 3 days left
  7. 5 Good Things $1.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  8. Food Diary $2.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  9. Periodic table Tamode Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Jungleverse: Tiki Cups Kids $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  2. AngL $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Coin Princess V $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. Dinoboom Puzzles $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  5. Infinity Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  6. Red Woods: Awakening $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  7. Bubble Bubble Bremens $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. SeesawPop Premium $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1 $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  11. King of Math Defense $2.49 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. Single Stop KLWP Preset $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left
  3. Glos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. ICONIX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. Nougat Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. The ROX Kollection V2 $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. Translator Women's Voice Plus $14.99 -> $7.99; 1 day left
  2. Learn Thai Language Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  3. OBDII Trouble Codes $3.99 -> $1.99; 2 days left
  4. Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $4.99 -> $2.99; 2 days left
  5. Diabetes BE $9.49 -> $5.99; 4 days left
  6. Percent Calculator $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  7. 3D Ball Compass Ad-Free $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  8. AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  9. Deep Time Walk - Earth History $4.99 -> $2.49; 5 days left
  10. Night Owl - Sleep Coach $9.99 -> $2.99; 5 days left
  11. My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; 6 days left
  12. Computer and IT Quiz (Pro) $3.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left

Games

  1. Slender Man Origins 1 Full $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Slender Man Origins 2 Saga. Full. Horror Quest. $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  3. SlenderMan Origins 3 Full Paid $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. Word Games Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  5. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  6. Lucius Demake $3.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper $3.99 -> $1.99; 5 days left
  2. Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; 5 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Wheres my Signal: Signal Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  2. Wheres my Wifi $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left